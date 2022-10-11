Two seniors, who attend creative and performing arts high schools in the School District of Philadelphia, have been selected as the 2022-2023 student board representatives.
Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) student Sophia Roach and Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School (KCAPA) student Love Speech will represent their peers by sharing student concerns with the Board of Education at its monthly meetings and by reporting Board deliberations and actions to the student body.
“We welcome Sophia and Love, who bring diverse perspectives and insights to the Board along with their passion to advocate on behalf of their peers,” said Board of Education president Joyce S. Wilkerson in a statement.
“We are eager to work with them and hear their ideas on improving communication and bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to every school,” she added.
AT CAPA, Roach is a founding member of the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. The committee’s work has led to conversations on identity and curriculum changes, including more diverse reading material.
In addition to her work on the DEI Committee, Roach is also the editor-in-chief of The Bullhorn, a district-wide student newspaper; is a STEM intern for the Mutter Museum’s 2022-2023 cohort and was previously a teen ambassador for the Penn Museum.
As a new student body representative, Roach said she would like to see students across the district engaging in more conversations on DEI.
“Giving students a voice is the most important thing a school district can do,” Roach said. “I would like to advocate for the inclusion of voices from students across the district.”
At KCAPA, Speech is enrolled in the Senior Year Only Program that prepares students for both college and career by connecting classroom learning with the workplace. In the dual enrollment program, she takes all her classes at Community College of Philadelphia.
Speech said as a student board representative, she would like to improve communication between students, parents and school administrators.
“I believe that every student should have access to a quality education,” Speech said. “I want to advocate for all students and give them the best possible chance to succeed and enjoy their educational experience.”
