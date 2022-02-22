1. Which woman served as a U.S. senator?
A. Shirley Chisholm
B. Carol Mosely-Braun
C. Eleanor Holmes Norton
2. Who served as poet laureate of the United States?
A. Gwendolyn Brooks
B. Maya Angelou
C. Rita Dove
3. Which of these dancers became the director of a major American dance company?
A. Judith Jamison
B. Kathryn Dunham
C. Josephine Baker
4. Which of these opera singers became the first African American to become a permanent member of the Metropolitan Opera Company?
A. Jessye Norman
B. Marian Anderson
C. Leontyne Price
5. Which activist’s long career involved her deeply in three major civil right organizations — the NAACP, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC)?
A. Fannie Lou Hamer
B. Angela Davis
C. Ella Baker
6. Which of these actresses has NOT won an Oscar?
A. Angela Bassett
B. Halle Berry
C. Hattie McDaniel
7. Which abolitionist was known for her extraordinary oratorical gifts?
A. Harriet Tubman
B. Sojourner Truth
C. Phillis Wheatley
8. Which African-American woman won the Nobel Prize in Literature?
A. Toni Morrison
B. Zora Neale Hurston
C. Alice Walker
9. Which of these civil rights activists was the leader behind the Little Rock Nine, the students who desegregated Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957?
A. Daisy Bates
B. Fannie Lou Hamer
C. Rosa Parks
10. Which author wrote a poem and read it at Bill Clinton’s first presidential inauguration and was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom award?
A. Alice Walker
B. Toni Morrison
C. Maya Angelou
