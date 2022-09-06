Back to school online safety tips

With the start of the new school year, it is important for families to brush up on online safety and ensure they are staying safe online. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself and your family this school year.
Connect with care when shopping
Be sure the site you are using is security-enabled. Look for a Web address with https:// or shttps:// instead of http:// (or a closed padlock on your web browser’s address bar) to know the site takes extra measures to help secure your information.
If you are considering buying from a seller you have never used before, collect your own research on the seller first to make sure the site is legitimate. Some attackers try to trick you by creating malicious websites that appear legitimate, so you should verify the site before supplying information. Do this by searching for customer reviews and noting the company’s phone number and physical address.
Protect your personal information
Be alert to the kinds of information being collected when you make a purchase online. Check the website’s privacy policy before providing personal or financial information, and make sure you understand how your information will be stored and used. Remember that you only need to fill out required fields on a checkout form, and make sure that the information requested seems necessary.
Raise good digital citizens
The Internet is a great place to learn and get entertainment, but it can pose dangers if precautions are not taken. Allowing free access puts your family members, your computer and your personal data at risk. It is important for parents to remain positively engaged, paying attention to the online environments their children use and showing interest in their friends.
Additionally, parents are encouraged to support their children’s good choices online and expand their autonomy when developmentally appropriate. Keep a clean machine by protecting all family computers with security anti-virus, anti-spyware and firewall programs that are set to update automatically, keeping operating systems, Web browsers and other software current and backing up computer files on a regular basis.
Turn off your computer when you’re finished
Leaving your computer connected to the Internet when it’s not in use gives scammers 24/7 access to install malware and commit cyber crimes. To be safe, turn off your computer when it’s not in use.
Protect your family from cyber-bullying
Every age group is vulnerable to cyber-bullying, but teenagers and young adults are common victims. Cyber-bullying is a growing problem in schools thanks to the Internet’s fairly anonymous nature, but these steps can help you protect your family members from cyber-bullying.
Limit where you post personal information
Be careful who can access your family members’ contact information and details about interests, habits or employment to reduce exposure to bullies. This may limit the risk of you or one of your family members becoming a victim and may make it easier to identify the bully if someone is victimized.
Own your online presence
When available, set the privacy and security settings on websites to your comfort level for information sharing; it’s OK to limit how you share information.
Safer for me, more secure for all
What you do online has the potential to affect everyone — at home, at work and around the world. Practicing good online habits benefits the global digital community.
Post only about others as you would have them post about you.
