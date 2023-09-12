For the more than 6 million children in the U.S. living with asthma, gearing up for another school year involves much more than picking out a new pencil case and backpack. To get ready for a successful school year, here is a back-to-school checklist for families with asthma.
1. Schedule a check-up with your child’s physician. Check the effectiveness of asthma medication and dosage, get prescriptions for back-up medications for your school nurse and coaches, as well as ensure your child knows how to use his or her asthma medicines.
2. Assess your child’s readiness to self-carry medication. All 50 states have laws that allow children to self-carry and use their asthma inhalers at school.
3. Set up an appointment with your school nurse. Take this time to sign all required medical forms, discuss whether your child can self-carry their own quick-relief inhaler, as well as deliver any special instructions when it comes to physical activities and asthma emergencies that may happen during the school year.
4. How’s the air in there? Take a moment to talk to your child’s teacher about asthma, what triggers might bring on an attack and what to do in an emergency — whether that be to head directly to the school nurse or use his or her quick-relief inhaler. This may also be a great time to talk about the air quality in the classroom. Mold, fragrances and idling buses can all be asthma triggers for your child.
5. Introduce yourself to the gym teacher and any coaches. Kids with asthma shouldn’t have to miss out on playing outside or participating in gym class. You can quickly put teachers’ and coaches’ minds at ease by talking about exercise-induced asthma, ways to manage symptoms and what to do in an emergency.
6. Have fun! While it may take some proactive organizing at the start of the school year, you are helping to ensure that your child is safe and active throughout the school day. Take a deep breath and enjoy a healthy school year.
