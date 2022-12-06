At home projects can ease holiday stress

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and though it may be called the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most stressful. But with some advance planning and simple organization, you can be ready to enjoy a flawless, stress-free holiday season.
1. Gift Wrapping: Print tags at home.
Your packages are wrapped right down to the bow, but you forgot the gift tags. Not to fear. Instead of running back to the store in the midst of the holiday rush, use your printer to create your own customizable gift tags. And if you run out of tags, just print some more!
2. Holiday Cards and Letters: Customize your family photos and holiday greetings by designing and printing at home.
This is yet another thing you can do from the comfort of your home. You can easily create and design your own customized photo cards and letters on your computer and then print for just pennies apiece.
3. Table Decorations: Add some flair by printing out personalized place cards.
The tree is decorated and you’ve hung a wreath on the door, but the decorating doesn’t have to stop there. Creating your own table place cards is a simple and easy project that can be done from your home printer to impress your dinner guests. While you’re at it, consider creating customized labels to highlight the famous family recipes you prepare.
4. Holiday Cooking: Print out your grocery list, baking schedule and recipes.
During the hustle and bustle leading up to your holiday dinner, it is important to have a plan and stick to it. Mapping out your appetizers, entrées, drinks and desserts, and printing out recipes and ingredients lists, will save you return trips to the store.
From planning your holiday events to putting the finishing touches on your table, these simple solutions can save you time, money and headaches this holiday season.
