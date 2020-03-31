April 6-9: Spring Recess, schools closed
April 10: Good Friday, schools closed and administrative offices closed
April 15–17: Report card conferences
April 24: Professional development half-day, three-hour early dismissal
April 28: Election Day, schools closed
