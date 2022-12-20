Middle school students from around the city are learning about robotics, artificial intelligence and 3D printing through the Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) Jr. Stem Academy.
The iSTEM after-school program is taking place at the Career and Advanced Technology Center in West Philadelphia. There are currently 15 students in the program and they meet twice a week.
“We wanted to bolster the pipeline programming that we started with our summer camps and introduce middle schoolers to manufacturing, 3D printing, automotive technology and all the other great programs that adult learners at community college are actually enrolled in and matriculating through at that center,” said Stephanie Austin-Johnson, Community College of Philadelphia Pre-College STEM Program Manager.
“The after-school program puts students in a space where they’re not only doing the work, but we’re exposing them to careers that they can eventually have themselves once they get older,” Austin-Johnson added.
Students who are enrolled in the program are being introduced to robotics through the First Lego League program. The program consists of two courses: Introduction to Robotics and the CCP First Lego League Challenge Team. Students who have completed the Introduction to Robotics course can join the CCP First Lego League Challenge Team.
“Students have been building a robot using the Lego Spike Prime set; it’s a follow up to the Lego Mindstorms robot,” said Aqil Rogers, CCP Jr. STEM Academy after school program facilitator.
“You have a series of sensors and Lego components that you piece together into a robot, that can sense different things in the environment around it and can be coded to respond to those things,” Rogers said.
“We’ve got a couple of different groups of students who are now at the point of coding their robots to react to different colors and things that you might see on the mat,” Rogers added.
In Spring 2023, students will be learning about artificial intelligence and manufacturing. They will learn the steps needed to design, develop and manufacture a product from start to finish.
Using the Dobot Magic Arm Lite, students will learn about the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in product development.
“We’re going to move into artificial intelligence and what it means to create smart home products,” Austin-Johnson said. “The kids will actually be moving into manufacturing and product design and learning how machine learning affects those smart devices that we all know.
“They’re going to learn about the technology that fuels those types of products that are being currently sold in the marketplace,” Austin-Johnson added.
The program is open to any student in the city. However, CCP is paying the full cost of 10 students per semester (20 per year) from the Alain Locke School via scholarships.
The program costs $20 per week ($160 for the fall semester and $200 for the spring semester). The college can accept up to 40 students per semester and 80 over the course of the year.
Austin-Johnson said the partnership with the Alain Locke School was a perfect fit considering the school’s proximity to the Career and Advanced Technology Center.
“The students can literally walk around the corner to participate in our after-school program,” Austin-Johnson said. “In October, we had a meeting with the administration at Locke and gave them the ideas that we had for the school and the students were excited.
“We understand the economic hardships that people in that area are going through,” Austin-Johnson added. “There’s a very large immigrant population in this area as well. We wanted to make sure that we made those programs accessible to those students regardless of their ability to pay for them.”
Rogers said he wants students to continue to explore the world after the program ends.
“I want them to know that they can investigate anything in the world around them,” Rogers said. “I want them to see how they can connect things like investigating robotics to the code of the world around us. I like them to have a perception of the building blocks of all the kinds of codes around them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.