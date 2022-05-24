May
May 30: Memorial day, schools and administrative offices closed
June
June 10-14: Graduation Window
June 14: Last day for students, Term 4 ends
June 15: Last day for staff, full day professional development
June 20: Juneteenth, school and administrative offices closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.