April
April 7-9: Report Card conferences
May
May 10-12: Interim Reports
May 13: Eid-al-Fitr, Schools Closed
May 18: Election Day, Schools Closed for Staff and Students
May 28: Professional Development Half Day, 3 Hour Early Dismissal
May 31: Memorial Day, Schools Closed and Administrative Offices Closed
