Feb. 1-3
Report Card Conferences, three hour dismissal
Feb. 17
Professional Development Half-Day, three hour dismissal
Feb. 20
President’s Day, schools and administrative offices closed
Police body camera and pole camera footage captured the moments when Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. Nichols was hospitalized for three days after the encounter before dying.
