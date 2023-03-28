March
March 29-31: Report Card Conferences, three-hour early dismissal
April
April 3-6: Spring Recess, school closed
April 7: Good Friday, schools and administrative offices closed
April 14: Professional Development half-day, three-hour early dismissal
April 21: Eid al-Fitr, schools and administrative offices closed
