Academic calendar chill Mar 21, 2023

March 24:Term 3 Ends, grades due March 29-31:Report Card Conferences, three-hour early dismissal

Tags Learning Key Academic Calendar School District Of Philadelphia School District Of Philadelphia Board Of Education
