A letter from School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite

Dear School District of Philadelphia Community,

As we look ahead, we are approaching a school year that will look and feel unlike any other. We know that COVID-19 conditions in Philadelphia and the surrounding area will continue to evolve. That means the guidance we must follow from city, state and federal health authorities will also evolve — sometimes very quickly. This is our new reality. We must all be prepared for it.

We have a fundamental responsibility to educate our students continuously throughout the school year, and we are fully committed to doing so safely, thoughtfully, and with equity and facts guiding our decision making. School Year 2020-2021: Advancing Education Safely is our plan to deliver uninterrupted high-quality instruction to ALL students while: maintaining healthy and safe environments for everyone, supporting the many needs of our students, families and staff as we are able, and adapting quickly to changing COVID-19 conditions.

In mid-July, after careful consideration, the School District revised its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Our schools will start the school year with all students learning remotely for the first marking period which ends November 17.

Students will then transition to the hybrid learning model, which is a mix of in-person and digital learning, as long as guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other indicators support that it is safe to do so. A 100% digital learning option will be available at that time, and we will continue to explore opportunities for students to be taught by teachers from their enrolled school. PreK students in District PreK programs will also receive digital instruction five days per week through the first marking period.

We know that the upcoming school year will be a challenging one for all of us. It will require our School District and the students and families we serve to be flexible as COVID-19 conditions continue to change.

This “new normal” will not be simple or easy. But as I’ve said before, the best way to work through a crisis is together. Advancing education safely in the new school year will take each and every one of us doing our part. Together we can support a safe and successful school year for everyone.