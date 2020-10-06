Whether you’re a parent managing your kids’ remote-learning or a teacher working to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for those in the classroom, there is a cost-effective secret weapon that can be used for countless projects: shelf liner.

Here are five fun and useful ways to use shelf liner throughout the school year:

1. Dress up classrooms or workspaces.

From sprucing up a classroom’s desks and shelves to personalizing storage areas in a home learning space, shelf liner can help you add fun pops of pattern to your décor while protecting surfaces from damage and messes. Use coordinating colors to tie the whole room together.

2. Laminate with liner.

Don’t have a laminating machine handy? Protect name tags, emergency contact cards, health information and other classroom resources by applying Duck Brand clear adhesive laminate liner to the front and back of the item. This simple DIY laminating process creates a water-resistant barrier and helps prevent damage in little ones’ backpacks and desks.

3. Contain dirt and grime in high-traffic areas.

Handle messes with a shelf liner featuring antimicrobial protection, which prevents the growth of odor-causing mold and mildew on the liner. Line a small section of the floor near your entryway to create a designated “drop zone” for dirty backpacks, shoes and sports equipment.

4. Protect desks and workstations.

Students taking part in virtual learning are bound to take their studying into new places around the home. Use clear liners to catch rings or condensation from drinks, as well as other spills or messes in your home office and other living spaces. Similarly, use liners to protect desks, shelves and other classroom surfaces at school.

5. Label supplies.

It’s more important than ever before that students keep their personal items separate from the rest of their classmates. Clear liners can help organize each child’s items around the classroom or home learning space with fun, colorful labels. Simply draw their name or cut out letters from construction paper, then use liner to easily adhere the DIY labels.

For more information about all of the ways families and teachers can use clear adhesive liners, visit www.duckbrand.com.

As you navigate the school year, consider versatile supplies that can simplify the task of staying organized.

—StatePoint