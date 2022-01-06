Black Lives Matter. This simple statement has rallied millions to take to the streets around the world to dismantle a system designed to harm Black people. What started as a hashtag, also is a simple statement that has opponents shouting "All lives matter!" and "Blue Lives Matter!"
Obviously, the latter are true until one examines the number and circumstances of unarmed Black men and women killed by police, in custody or by vigilantes who regularly escape punishment to decide, in comparison, Black lives don't matter.
That was the conclusion reached by Alicia Garza of Oakland, California, Patrisse Cullors of Los Angeles, California, and Ayo Tometi, formerly Opal Tometi, of Phoenix, Arizona. The three Black women, all from different backgrounds, organized what's among the largest protest movements in American history, the Black Lives Matter Global Network.
It started in 2013 during the aftermath of George Zimmerman’s acquittal for killing Trayon Martin.
After the verdict, Garza took to Facebook and wrote, “black people. I love you. I love us. Our lives matter.” Cullors responded and added a hashtag, “#BlackLivesMatter.” Tometi felt compelled to contact Garza and begin the BLM’s online and on social media presence.
With over 40 chapters including in the United Kingdom and Canada, the Black Lives Matter Global Network, BLMGN, stands for the intervention of violence against Black people by the state and vigilantes and resilience in the face of deadly oppression. BLMGN also demands inclusiveness, fair consideration for leadership and the liberation of women and the LGBTQ community.
The impact of BLM was first felt on Aug. 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri, when Michael Brown was killed by police and left on the street for all to view. The response from protesters was massive and shouts of what was once just a hashtag officially became a movement not seen in nearly a half century, if ever, in America.
Garza, Cullors and Tometi were born leaders. Each of them were community organizers as early as childhood.
At 16, Cullors, now 39, began organizing against the alleged brutality of the Los Angeles School Police Department as a member of the Community Rights Campaign.
Garza, 41, an organizer for over 20 years, learned from her mother while growing up in the Bay Area and from other instances of police violence in her neighborhood. Garza herself had her own interaction with police as a teenager but was just given a warning.
Tometi, 38, was an activist for immigrant rights as woman of Nigerian descent with parents facing challenges of not yet being U.S. citizens. Tometi also has two younger brothers that she was concerned about.
Each of the three co-founders have described the mission of the movement in their own words. “Black Lives Matter is our call to action. It is a tool to reimagine a world where black people are free to exist, free to live,” said Culllors during a TED Talk event in 2016.
Garza added, “I think race and racism is probably the most studied social, economic and political phenomenon in this country, but it's also the least understood. We’re looking to equalize the playing field. Movements are made to put more power in the hands of more people.”
Tometi: “And antiblack racism is not only happening in the United States. It's actually happening all across the globe. And what we need now more than ever is a human rights movement that challenges systemic racism in every single context.”
As the women of the Black Lives Matter movement were already experienced community activists, they were also well educated. In 2012,
Cullors earned a degree in religion and philosophy at the University of California at Los Angeles and her master’s in fine arts at the University of Southern California in 2013.
A degree in anthropology and sociology was earned by Garza from the University of California, San Diego.
Tometi has a degree in public/applied history from the University of Arizona and a master’s in communication studies from Arizona State University.
The movement has made such an impact that each woman has received their share of pushback from right wing groups and white supremacists to the point of death threats. As told in an interview with journalist Jemele Hill on Hill’s "Unbothered" podcast, in the Summer of 2020, both Garza and Cullors were informed by the FBI that their names were written on paper by a man was arrested on weapons charges. “They (FBI) come and scare you with the tiniest information,” Garza said. “But the best thing to do is talk about it.”
As the years have gone on, the women of BLM have moved on to other endeavors but the organization is left in good hands. All are now authors and in 2020 were named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list for their work with BLM.
Tometi continues her work around the world for the global liberation of Black people, sits on several boards, and is the founder of Diaspora Rising, a media and advocacy hub dedicated to strengthening bonds among people of African descent worldwide as well as support to 21st century Pan Africanist movement.
Cullors is an artist, writer, a college professor and an author of two books “When They Call You A Terrorist”, and “12 Steps to Changing Yourself and The World.”
Garza is the founder of the Black Futures Lab, an organization to make black communities powerful in politics. Her first book is entitled “The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart.” She also has a podcast, “Lady Don’t Take No.”
Garza reminds everyone, “Hashtags don’t start movements. People do.”
