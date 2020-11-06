Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill made 29 visits to Pennsylvania and held almost 50 campaign events in the Keystone State since June.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-8), the first councilperson to endorse Biden, said that hard work paid off and Philadelphia showed up for the Democratic ticket.

“We saw higher amounts of energy and excitement for the Biden campaign because this was home. And I think some of what you see in those results reflects. The other thing that you see is a commitment towards progress. You know, we believe that the Biden-Harris campaign has made a commitment towards the progress of African Americans, in a city like Philadelphia, that need additional resources and need federal resources, unlike we've ever needed them before. Those are key takeaways as to why Philadelphia turned out so strongly,” she said.

Bass said she felt confident going into Tuesday night but that confidence waned as early numbers started to come in.

“I've been nervous since Election Day. It's funny because I felt fairly confident on Election Day. But as the numbers began rolling in from state to state I realized that the polling numbers were off. There was a big difference between what we were told the outcome was going to be and what the outcome actually has been,” she said.

The councilmember said that her faith has gotten her through these last few days.

“I knew that we had done the work, and at the end of the day if you do all the work, you lay the foundation. We built a strong and sturdy house ... and we're now seeing that the house will stand. We pulled out all the facts. We pulled out all the votes. I think we have to go back and look at why we were so off in the polling,” Bass said.

She said that because of the campaign’s commitment to African-American issues, she was not surprised when Biden chose Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to deliver speeches addressing racial injustice and violence in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“I was first among members of the council to support Vice President Biden," Bass said. "We needed a president that was going to be thoughtful of all people. I want a president that looks out for people who like him and people who don't like him. That's the job. That's what we all do as elected officials. And that's the expectation, so I'm, I'm honored to have had this opportunity. It's ... something that'll go down in history.”