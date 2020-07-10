In our modern day world

Society is brutal

Killing blacks in the street

Them, dissipating disapproval

With the job to protect

Like heros of a tale

They have a negative effect

Leaving fear in their trail

From Freddie to Tray

And Aiyana to Boyd

Injustice is made

Which others cannot avoid

Seeking justice for the men

One women, one girl

Looking upon their dark skin

That the bullets have impaled

Black lives matter

Is the riot they have caused

Making the government shatter

Until they make better laws

