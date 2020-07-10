In our modern day world
Society is brutal
Killing blacks in the street
Them, dissipating disapproval
With the job to protect
Like heros of a tale
They have a negative effect
Leaving fear in their trail
From Freddie to Tray
And Aiyana to Boyd
Injustice is made
Which others cannot avoid
Seeking justice for the men
One women, one girl
Looking upon their dark skin
That the bullets have impaled
Black lives matter
Is the riot they have caused
Making the government shatter
Until they make better laws
