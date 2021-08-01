Did you know that if you have problems with your teeth and gums it can affect your health in a number of adverse ways. A number of studies show that good oral health can play a major role in preventing serious health conditions that include heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia, dementia, rheumatoid arthritis and some types of cancer.
Mild cases of periodontal disease called gingivitis and periodontitis bacteria that accumulate on your teeth and gums mainly cause a more severe disease. Your body will try to fight off the accumulating bacteria. Over time this bacteria will get into your body and cause the development of serious diseases.
Heart disease
Twenty studies show a link between chronic periodontal diseases and had an increase risk for heart disease.
Diabetes
A study done at the State University of New York at Buffalo showed that people with diabetes had chronic periodontal disease 66% of the time. That 66% also had a harder time controlling their blood sugar. Having diabetes raises your risk for developing heart disease. Diabetes can reduce your body’s resistance to infection. This will put your gums at risk. Gum disease is more frequent and severe among people who have diabetes. If you have diabetes, periodontitis makes it difficult for the body to properly absorb insulin medication that lowers blood sugar levels.
Cancer
That study at the State University of New York at Buffalo also showed that people with chronic periodontal disease had a 65% chance of developing tongue cancer. A study done at Harvard School of Public Health showed a 63% higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
Pneumonia
When you breathe, air goes through your mouth and into your lungs. If you have a large amount of bad bacteria in your mouth, this bacteria can find its way into your lungs and cause pneumonia and other respiratory problems. Seniors should make sure to take care of their teeth and dentures. Pneumonia can become life threatening when it strikes a person over 65.
Dementia
A Swedish study showed that there was a 30% to 40% increase risk of developing dementia in women that had the fewest teeth at middle age. Most tooth loss is due to chronic periodontal disease.
Rheumatoid arthritis
82% of the people that had rheumatoid arthritis had chronic periodontal disease. Treating existing gum inflammation and infection will reduce joint pain and inflammation.
Pregnancy and gum disease don’t mix. Small studies show that gum disease could cause you to have a baby that is born too early and too small. More studies are needed to confirm the link.
What you can do
The Mayo Clinic recommends the following to help maintain good oral health:
Brush your teeth at least twice a day with a soft-bristled brush using fluoride toothpaste.
Floss daily.
Use mouthwash to remove food particles left after brushing and flossing.
Eat a healthy diet and limit food with added sugars.
Replace your toothbrush every three months or sooner if bristles are splayed or worn.
Schedule regular dental checkups and cleanings.
Avoid tobacco use.
I also recommend exercise, have a healthy diet, reduce your stress and get some sleep.
Exercise
A complete workout should include exercises for each body part, including the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and abdominals (midsection).
Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set, the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
Before starting a fitness program, consult your physician.
Diet
Your daily intake of food should include 2 to 3 servings of protein, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of a grain and 4 to 6 servings of fruit. You should ingest no more than 14 grams of saturated fat, which is 126 calories. You should fuel your body throughout the day to maintain energy and keep you from binging during the day.
Stress
When you are stressed, anxious or depressed, you are at higher risk for poor oral health. People under stress produce high levels of the hormone cortisol that will affect your gums and body.
Stress will affect your daily routine. Most people under stress are more than 50% less likely to brush or floss regularly. You are also more likely to smoke, drink alcohol, use illegal drugs and clench and grind your teeth.
Sleep
The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs a particular amount of sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness; others need less.
If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates.
Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
Don’t let your month get your body into trouble.
