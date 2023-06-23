The Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Shubert Organization present the Philadelphia premiere of the Broadway hit and 10-time Tony Award-winner “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” from July 5 through July 30.
The amazing, larger-than-life musical, presented at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, tells the story of star-crossed lovers who fall in love at the Moulin Rouge, a place where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows while relishing the electrifying entertainment.
Inspired by some of the greatest music of the past 50 years, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” not only includes iconic songs from the 2001 film, such as the Oscar-winning hit “Come What May,” but also features renditions and mashups of more recent hits from artists like Adele, Pink, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Rihanna.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host this energetic and grandiose award-winning production for the first time in Philadelphia,” said Frances Egler, vice president of Theatrical Programming and Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
“Born from the Oscar-winning Australian movie, the stage adaptation of ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ has captivated audiences’ hearts, bringing the love story of Christian and Satine, and the characters that inhabit the famed Parisian Moulin Rouge, to life.”
Firing up the immense energy in the show are a number of flamboyant cancan dancers, following in the footsteps of the dancers who made the dance famous in the 1890s. Today, one of them is Adéa Sessoms, a University of the Arts graduate.
Born in New Jersey but growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, the young dancer admits she always loved the theater and knew that someday she’d grow up to be part of it.
“I credit my parents with my love of the theater. They enjoyed the theater so much that they would take me to see lots of shows, and I absolutely fell in love with it from a very young age.
“And as far as attending the University of the Arts,” she continues, “ I chose to come to Philly to follow my dream because when I visited a number of different campuses, I felt most at home here. I also realized how close Philly was to New York, which was my ultimate destination.”
After graduating from the university, Sessoms headed for the Big Apple, found a place to call home in Brooklyn, and began the search for a part in a show to make her, and her parents, happy and content.
“My parents agreed with the move but gave me just a year to find and be cast in a show,” Sessoms explained. “If not, I would have to move back home and pick something else to do with my life — something other than show business.”
But luck was on her side. She says, ”I got a part in the ensemble in the First National Tour of ‘Wicked.’ Then I got a part in the Second National Tour of ‘Wicked.’ So this is actually my third national tour and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”
Interestingly, Sessoms never saw the stage production of this show, although she admits she did see the movie as a child, and was very drawn to it, especially because of the choreography.
“This show and ‘Wicked’ absolutely top my list of favorites,” she insists. “But this show in particular means I have to stay in really good shape and take special care of my body. Having to do eight shows a week of such high energy dancing can really take a toll if you’re not careful. You have to make sure you get enough sleep, go to the gym and work out. But some days, and you’ll know which ones, you just have to rest your body.”
But even when she’s resting, she has two shows on her bucket list she’d love to do someday — “Hamilton” and “Aida.”
“I’d love to have a chance to do those shows,” she concludes. “But no matter which shows I’m cast in, for me the best part of what I do is looking out at the audience and seeing people enjoying themselves, even singing along with the music. I really love making people happy.”
