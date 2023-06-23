ADEA SESSOMS MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Adéa Sessoms, left, will appear in the National Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” coming to the Academy of Music at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, July 3-30. — Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade

 Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Shubert Organization present the Philadelphia premiere of the Broadway hit and 10-time Tony Award-winner “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” from July 5 through July 30.

The amazing, larger-than-life musical, presented at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, tells the story of star-crossed lovers who fall in love at the Moulin Rouge, a place where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows while relishing the electrifying entertainment.

