The speech shook Washington, urging legislators to outlaw oppression and ensure Blacks could vote. It exploded in parts of the world where people were indentured to inequality. It resonated in South Africa, where an indigenous Black majority was suppressed by white minority rule. The words rang true in Northern Ireland, where some Irish suffered a sort of apartheid, too. The dream reverberated through the United Nations, which ordered the end of racial discrimination worldwide.
After 18 months of investigating the events and causes of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews and 10 public hearings, the special House committee is set to release its final report next week. At the end of its planned meeting on Dec. 19, the committee will n…
