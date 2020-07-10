What have I done.
I was made to be used for protection,
But in the wrong hands for destruction.
My foolish cop didn’t read the instructions.
Now let's have this discussion:
This is what I have to say to you,
This is my expectation.
You shouldn’t shoot because of your frustration.
Don't let your racist and ignorant ways be your motivation.
Listen up this needs to be clear:
I don't want to be the reason you react to your fears.
I know your parents are hurt,
I know they are going through pain.
Now you hear their angry chants of “Justice needs to be gained!”
“This cruel cold world,”
I hear them say.
“Needs to be reformed in every way.”
They don’t want any violence,
They don’t want any harm.
This is a wake up call,
This is an alarm.
But all I can do as the firearm,
Is pray for the day that I
Am used for protection,
Not destruction.
