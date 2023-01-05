Lately, the label, ‘the most important civil rights leader you’ve never heard of,’ has been given to many lesser-known heroes and sheroes of the mid-20th century movement.
Arthur Allen Fletcher, the father of affirmative action, is chief among them. Fletcher, a, is the father of affirmative action.
This civil rights activist, education advocate and politician who served in four Republican presidential administrations put “flesh and bones” on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream by designing and pushing through an apparatus that requires entities such as businesses, education systems, governments and the like to open doors normally closed to white women, people of color and those of varying sexual orientation or gender identities.
Affirmative action, sharpened by Fletcher in Richard M. Nixon’s presidential administration, can be credited with getting those disadvantaged communities into higher education, skilled labor jobs and elite careers en masse, something that had not been seen in fledgling America’s short the history.
"There has been no greater stalwart in the struggle for freedom and opportunity" than Arthur Fletcher, former Howard University President Patrick Swygert said in a published report. "He believed in an America that lives up to its promises and he worked to make sure America fulfilled those promises."
Fletcher’s biographer, David Golland, agreed. Golland said Fletcher believed that affirmative action was the true pathway to make America a "meritocracy."
According to Golland: "Fletcher believed a true meritocracy was possible if the government could establish a level playing field and then simply get out of the way."
The enemy of merit is discrimination. This evil has largely kept men and women of African, Latin, Native American and Asian ancestry, the LGBTQ community and many white women out of education, jobs and careers that lead to real and sustained wealth.
Born Dec. 22, 1924, in a Black neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona, Fletcher was intimately acquainted with America’s lifelong romance with racism.
Golland’s biography describes how Fletcher’s mother, Edna Miller Fletcher, was a registered nurse and certified teacher. Yet, she could only find work as a live-in maid. That meant that, while his mother worked, Fletcher lived in various homes including those of Native and Mexican Americans, according to Encyclopedia.com. Despite his own college degree, Fletcher himself had to work menial jobs as a janitor, a doorman, an iceman and sundry other menial positions.
Fletcher’s father, Andrew A. Fletcher, was career military serving in an all-Black regiment of the U.S. Army. The family moved around quite a bit. According to the web site, young Fletcher attended seventeen different schools by the time he was in the eighth grade. After hearing educator Mary McCleod Bethune speak, he developed an interest in civil rights.
He organized his first protest in 1943 at the Junction City Junior/Senior High School in Kansas, “boycotting the yearbook because it placed photographs of black students at the back of the book,” Encyclopedia.com chronicled.
“He also distinguished himself on the school's football team as a halfback and defensive end. To build up their fire before playing against white teams during that racially-charged time, Fletcher and his black teammates read accounts of black lynchings,” it said.
Fletcher graduated high school at Junction City and finished Washburn University, with bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology. Fletcher later earned a Juris Doctorate, a law degree, and a Ph.D. in education.
In 1950, he spent a short time playing professional football for the L.A. Rams and was the first Black man to play for the Baltimore Colts.
Fletcher went to college using the G.I. Bill, after having served in World War II under General George Patton and earned a Purple Heart.
The Philadelphia Plan
Fletcher became involved in politics, ran for office and supported others in their bids. Meanwhile, presidents dating back to Harry S. Truman were pressured by civil rights groups to integrate federal construction projects brought on by the post WWII building boom, Golland, Fletcher’s biographer, said.
The NAACP, Urban League and other civil rights groups were pushing against discriminatory practices that relegated Blacks in the building trades to lower paying jobs particularly working on inner-city homes, whereas lucrative positions controlled by unions, went to whites and were passed between fathers, sons, uncles and nephews, blackpast.org said.
Enter the Philadelphia Plan.
This federal affirmative action program was established in 1967 “to racially integrate the building construction trade unions through mandatory goals for nonwhite hiring on federal construction contracts,” blackpast.org defined. However, it ended in 1968 as courts decided it violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
By 1969, Fletcher, now assistant secretary for Wage and Labor Standards in the Department of Labor in Nixon’s administration, implemented the Revised Philadelphia Plan. It set goals and dates for federal construction contractors to hire minority workers.
The revised plan went on to require all federal contractors to diversify all employment categories, with or without backing from unions that oversaw hiring. Failure to do so could mean contract disqualification.
"Where it was implemented, the plan worked, with most skilled trades showing more than 20% minority membership by 1973," Golland said.
Fletcher’s methods became templates for affirmative action initiatives in businesses, governments and education entities nationwide and have held up despite constant legal challenges including the Bakke v. University of California Board of Regents decision of 1978. In it, the U.S. Supreme Court held that using racial quotas in college admissions was unconstitutional, but using race as one of several factors in such decisions was legal, according to online sources.
Universities such as Harvard and the University of North Carolina have clung to this method of affirmative action for years. Ironically, both programs are now under fire, endangered by the skeptical scrutiny of a new conservative majority on the court that is expected to end affirmative action when their decision is released in June.
People of color on the court have opposing views. Republican Justice Clarence Thomas and Yale graduate grew up poor and admits benefiting from Fletcher’s affirmative action. However, Thomas, who is Black, said he resented the program because it "stigmatized" him.
Conversely, Hispanic Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayer, who also was an affirmative action beneficiary, said she felt "worthy" of affirmative action not diminished by it.
“The question, is not, how did I get in? It’s what did I do when I got there?” she told students at Michigan State University in 2018. “And, with pride, I can say I graduated at the top of my class.”
