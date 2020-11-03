According to a Cambridge University study on voting patterns, voting habits are formed early in life. Germantown resident Rayshawn Johnson hopes his own family follows that pattern. He has tried to instill the importance of voting in his sons, Rayshawn A. Johnson II, 21, and Raymir J. Johnson, 19, since they were little.

“Before they could walk, we would take them into the polls with us. They actually got the chance to see us voting. We’ve done a lot of our parenting by instruction, by making sure they saw certain things,” the SEPTA operations director said.

Johnson said he felt it was his responsibility to make sure his sons were involved and engaged in their community.

“It sounds like a cliche, but it is a civic duty to make sure they’re involved in the franchise and make sure that they involve themselves in the process so we would take them into the voting booth with us and we always have discussions about the elections before they actually come,” the father of two said.

He said that even though no candidate is perfect, he encourages his sons to vote because that’s the best way to make sure their voices are heard.

“Society doesn’t place value on voting, but as we saw in 2016, if you don’t vote, you get what you pay for. You really only get two choices. And I kind of liken voting to public transportation. There’s no bus or train that’s going to get you exactly where you want to go. Sometimes you take whatever bus or train was close. You can’t get to where you want to go if you do not take the bus because it doesn’t go exactly where you want to go,” Johnson said.

He said that, growing up, his mother was very involved in local politics and exposed him to the voting process early on.

“I grew up dirt poor in Nicetown. My mother was a committeeperson in our neighborhood. We always hosted the voting for our ward. So, even though our house was an illegally condemned house, my mother still opened up her home to have the neighborhood come in and vote. That’s how I got into the voting process and I would actually help. At the end of the night, I would be in the room, as they were tabulating the votes for the people that voted and that kind of piqued my interest in really seeing the value of voting, especially for African Americans,” the elder Johnson said.

Normally, Johnson, his two sons and his wife would all go to the polls together to vote as a family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things look a little different this year. Yale University senior Rayshawn A. Johnson II is in Connecticut winding down the semester, while his brother, Howard University freshman Raymir J. Johnson, is attending classes virtually back home in Philadelphia. Raymir Johnson said he looks forward to coming together as a family and voting each election cycle.

“It definitely promotes accountability. Just knowing that everyone cast their vote. I’m sure that if we didn’t all go together, we would still vote, but I like going as a family. The people who work at the polls know our family. And they always ask about us, every year,” Raymir said.

He said voting has become a family tradition, one that he hopes to pass on to his future children.

“When I have kids, very, very, very far down the line, I’ll make sure to explain how important voting is. People often question my generation, asking if votes really count. If we look at our everyday lives, on a local level, people will see that when we vote for someone we can see the power of how things may change or we might get better funding, or how a case may turn out, or whether the president will nominate someone for the Supreme Court who would take away the basic rights of women. I think it’s very important to vote because the only alternative is not to vote. And when people like ourselves aren’t voting, ones that believe in causes such as Black Lives Matter, or whatever it is, the people who are completely opposite of us will continue to vote, and things can only get worse,” he said.