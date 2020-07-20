When it comes to interviews, few handle them better than Gene Banks. The pride and joy of West Philadelphia High, Duke University and the National Basketball Association has seemingly always been able to communicate with others. He takes to talking the way a duck takes to water — naturally and effortlessly.
Now, Banks has a new way of reaching people with a weekly podcast called “The Bank Shot.”
“I’m loving this,” Banks said. “We’re having fun but the best part is that the podcast is growing. We’ve got people overseas listening in. It’s generating a lot of interest here as well. I’m very proud of it.”
“The Bank Shot,” which can be heard at www.genebankslegend.com/podcast, is like going to the barber shop on Saturday morning. Many young African-American men know the feeling of sitting down in a chair waiting for their haircut while older men spin tales and share laughs. Occasionally, if the youngsters aren’t careful, they may learn a lesson or two that may help them one day.
Banks and his guests have fun. The podcasts have featured people such as Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer George “Iceman” Gervin; former West Philadelphia High School standout Ray Scott, who in 1974 became the first African American to be named the NBA Coach of the Year when he guided the Detroit Pistons to a 52–30 regular season record; and Lindsey Harding, who is fast becoming an NBA pioneer. Harding is the Sacramento Kings player development coach. She previously was a scout and a player development coach for the 76ers.
The shows are heartwarming and can be tear-jerking experiences. This week, Banks featured former St. Joseph’s Prep and University of Maryland star Maurice Howard.
Howard, whose son Ashley is the head coach at LaSalle University, is a Philly hoops legend who briefly played in the NBA. His going to Maryland began a spurt of Philadelphia players going to the Atlantic Coast Conference to play college basketball.
“Having him on meant so much to me,” Banks said. “He was there just as Black players were going to ACC schools. He opened a lot of doors for so many people.”
Howard also enjoyed the experience.
“We share common experiences so that made it easy,” he said. “We both grew up playing in the Sonny Hill League; we both played in the ACC. His pro career lasted a little longer than mine, but we both played in the NBA.
“It was easy to talk to Gene about our paths. I truly enjoyed being on the podcast. There were times where we both got a little emotional.”
Banks loves telling stories and he has plenty of them.
“I’ve got plans to interview a lot of players from Philly. There are so many of them. Lionel Simmons, Darryl Warwick, man the list is so long. I’m looking forward to getting with those guys and letting them tell their stories. I could do it just from Philly alone but there are other great people that I’d like to interview.”
