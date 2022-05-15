Philadelphia’s theaters, including the Arden Theater Company, have reopened. The most recent presentation is the world premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls” also known as the African Mean Girls Play. The play hits Philadelphia after a successful New York run.
It uses comedy to look at the issues young women are facing across the world. The main takeaway of the piece “The African Mean Girls Play is a story of finding one’s self-worth and intrinsic value in a world where the color of one’s skin and its proximity to whiteness is used as currency,” according to Director Amina Robinson.
The drama is set in Ghana, where Paulina is the most popular girl at a prestigious boarding school and aspires to be Ms.Global Universe. Ericka, a new student with poise and attractiveness, arrives and quickly steals Paulina’s attention. Soon the social hierarchy of the school changes with the arrival of the new student.
Robins, who previously directed “74 seconds…To Judgment” for the Arden, explained what makes this play so special.
“The play touches on western beauty standards and how that affects non-western people,” Robinson shares.
“It primarily focuses on colorism in Ghana. Additionally there’s discussion on other western standards such as hair and weight,” she adds.
Robinson shared what drew her to this play.
“When I heard about this play, I was really excited about it. I didn’t get a chance to see it in New York so I was sort of upset about that and when the Arden had decided they were going to do the piece I was really excited. Terri gauged my interest, and I had the opportunity to read it. It’s so relatable in relation to finding oneself especially as a Black woman. I found it so interesting and I laughed out loud so many times,” Robinson said.
The success of its New York run is encouraging, especially after a two-year hiatus in the theater community.
“It’s so interesting because this process has not been without its challenges. We had some situations in relation to COVID. We didn’t have to shut down, but we had to shift some things to Zoom. As a cast and crew we decided that this is what it is. This is the new normal,” she added.
Robinson says that despite all of that, she still feels encouraged.
“I have noticed that people are ready to go back to the theater, to enjoy being in a room with other people, after having been isolated for so long,” she said.
Robinson shared that ticket holders are in for a treat “This play will get people to ask more questions. It feels like a call to awareness why we place so much value on western beauty standards.” She was very clear to mention “This is not an activism play.”
“School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play” is a play sure to challenge theater goes while also entertaining them.
Morgan Charece Hall stars as Paulina Sarpong, Cheyenne Parks as Ericka Boafo, Imani Moss as Ama, Arielle Faye Telemaco-Beane as Nana, Jessica Money as Mercy, Adaeze Nwoko as Gifty, Ontaria Kim Wilson as Headmistress Francis, and Danielle Lenee as Eloise Amponsah in the Arden production.
The play is running now through June 5 at the Arden.
For more information, visit ardentheatre.org
