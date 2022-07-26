The BlackStar Film Festival is back in full swing, running from August 3-7. Black Star has evolved into one of the country’s premier film festivals over the years. The festival focuses on films created by Black and Indigenous creatives while also bringing together community members who enjoy film. Recognizing that the pandemic is not over and that many attendees still want to support the festival, the festival is offering a hybrid model again this year.
“We curate every aspect of our events to be intentional community-building efforts, centered on joy, radical care, and thriving, and we are excited to witness how this year’s festival embodies that spirit,” said BlackStar founder, Maori Karmael Harris in a statement about this year’s offerings
“We are excited to continue connecting with and welcoming our community in-person and virtually. This festival is a storytelling celebration with programming that has lots of people in mind—from yoga for families to parties to issue-based documentaries and horror films,” said Festival Director Nehad Khader in a press release.
The film schedule was recently released and there are a few standouts among the titles.
Tonya Lewis Lee and Paula Eiselt’s moving documentary “Aftershock” is one of them. The film premiered at Sundance and has since gained traction on the festival circuit. Its theme is especially poignant given that it focuses on the US maternal health crisis.
Gabriel Martins, a Brazilian filmmaker, directed “Mars One.” The film follows an Afro-Brazilian family as they struggle to hold on to each other and their beliefs as right-wing conservatives rise to power.
“Lingui, the Sacred Bonds” is another film that has made waves. The film examines abortion from an African perspective.
Additionally, the festival will be providing a platform for short films and short documentaries as they vie to make the short list for the Academy Awards.
This year, attendees can also enjoy a slate of festival programming, both online and in-person in Philadelphia.
The lineup includes a virtual conversation with Mira Nair, the 2022 recipient of BlackStar’s Luminary Award. There will nightly episodes of The Daily Jawn—a talk show hosted by Holmes and Rashid Zakat featuring interviews with filmmakers, music, and much more—live with an audience at Penn Live Arts.
There will also be opening and closing night parties, plus a co-hosted First Friday! at the Barnes Museum, featuring live music by Omar’s Hat.
Harris explained why it was critical for BlackStar to maintain its hybrid formula.
“We are doing a hybrid festival because the coronavirus is still with us, and it hasn’t gotten under any type of control. It’s hard to plan an event for as far as we must. We thought it was the safest thing. We also didn’t want to have people be indoors for 12 hours a day in a mask, that’s a really hard thing to ask,” Harris said.
She shared “We are doing three programs so there will be lots of time for outdoor breaks. And we will be activating the courtyard outside the theater with a bazaar, and I think in many ways the pandemic has taught us to appreciate being outside in parks, outdoor areas etc. Actually leaning into the festive part of festivals.”
Another advantage of using a hybrid model is that people from all over the world can participate.
The BlackStar Film Festival is also a summer staple in Philadelphia. Patrons enjoy coming not only for the films but also for the atmosphere.
Harris shared what it meant to still have the city’s support after all these years and during difficult times.
“It’s wonderful and I am really grateful for it, and we hope that we are still offering something that is unique and necessary to people,” she said.
Festival Programmer Nehad Khader explained how films for the festival are chosen.
“The majority of our programs come through our selections. We find that through the submissions, we get to choose films that other folks haven’t seen. We also chose films that have played at other festivals knowing that this audience may not have access to it otherwise,” she stated.
The festival has also done a great job of highlighting international Black films.
“For international Black films certainly the continent, the Caribbean, Latin America and even Europe are good places to find Black Films,” Khader expressed.
She accented “that it’s really important to us to find films from outside the United States because at the end of the day, it’s about lifting up Black and Indigenous filmmakers.”
Tickets and the full lineup for the 11th annual Black Star Film Festival are now on sale if you enjoy films, community, or both.
Visit blackstarfest.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.