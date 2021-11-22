This is an exciting time for high school football fans throughout the Philadelphia area. It's a time when a lot of fans come out to see their high school teams play in the Thanksgiving Day games. There are some terrific holiday football classics in the Public and Catholic Leagues.
These games are played in the morning. Frankford will host Cheltenham. The kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. Father Judge will visit Lincoln High School. The game will start 10 a.m.
George Washington will host Archbishop Ryan. The kickoff will be at 10 a.m. West Philadelphia will host Overbrook. The kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Central will visit Northeast with a 10:30 a.m. kickoff.
