DALLAS — A white police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a small East Texas city was fired Thursday.

A statement from Wolfe City said Officer Shaun Lucas, 22, was fired for “his egregious violation” of city and police department policy. The city of about 1,500 people is located about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

Jonathan Price, 31, was killed after Lucas arrived at a convenience store on Oct. 3 to check out a report of a fight. In a statement Monday announcing that Lucas had been charged, the Texas Rangers said that Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” and that the officer’s actions weren’t “reasonable.”

Lucas had been with the Wolfe City Police Department for a little less than six months when the shooting took place, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. His prior law enforcement experience had been working as a jailer with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office for about five months

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Price’s family, said the family was relieved to hear that Lucas had been fired, but thought it should have happened sooner.

Lucas remained jailed Thursday on $1 million bond. His attorney, John Snider, said Thursday that there was no appeal process available for Lucas to challenge the firing.

The arrest affidavit for Lucas, which was released Wednesday, said that when the former officer arrived at the convenience store he was greeted by Price, who asked him “You doing good?” several times. Price apologized for broken glass on the ground, telling Lucas someone had tried “to wrap me up.”

The affidavit, written by a Texas Ranger, says Lucas thought Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him. When Lucas produced a stun gun, Price began to walk away and was shot with the device, which which wasn’t fully effective. Price then walked toward Lucas and appeared to reach out to grab the end of the stun gun. That is when Lucas fired four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The funeral for Price, a well-known figure in the tight-knit community, was Saturday at the high school football field.

Price, who worked in maintenance for the city, had played football at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Family and friends said the personal trainer and body builder had dreams of starting a fitness center.