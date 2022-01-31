Low-income renters in two ZIP codes in North and West Philadelphia, will be entitled to free legal representation when facing eviction, when a new city law takes effect on Feb. 1.
The law, known as “Right to Counsel,” was passed by City Council in November 2019 and further defined in December of last year.
The ZIP codes 19121 and 19139, were chosen because of the high number of evictions and percentage of people living in poverty in them, according to research by the Reinvestment Fund and as part of an initial roll out.
Residents facing eviction and needing legal counsel, should call the Philly Tenant Hotline: (267) 443-2500. Legal representation will be provided by a number of nonprofit groups, including: Community Legal Services; SeniorLaw Center; Legal Clinic for the Disabled, Philly VIP and Tenant Union Representative Network.
Subsequently, the program could add more ZIP codes as additional funding becomes available.
“Establishing a Right to Counsel in Philadelphia creates a new and effective tool to ensure the rights of Philadelphia renters and resolve disputes,” said Eva Gladstein, Deputy Managing Director for Health and Human Services. “Evictions overwhelmingly impact women and children and negatively affect the community as a whole.”
Right to Counsel builds on a growing network of resources for Philadelphia tenants facing eviction, including the Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project and the Eviction Diversion Program. Right to Counsel is funded through the City’s Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project budget.
Renters whose incomes are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, are eligible, if they live in the 19121 or 19139 ZIP codes. Eligible renters have a “Right to Counsel” when facing: eviction proceedings; lease or other tenancy termination proceeding and PHA housing subsidy termination proceedings. “Right to Counsel is a major step to leveling the playing field for Philadelphia tenants facing loss of their homes by eviction,” said Kadeem Morris, Supervising Attorney for Community Legal Services. “While 87% of Philadelphia landlords have access to an attorney, only 16% of renters do. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the impact of evictions, which destabilize households and can lead to displacement, job loss, and mental and physical health impacts for adults and children. Evictions are a racial justice issue as they are most likely to impact Black women and their children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.