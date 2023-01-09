This is volume 21 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia's white businesses/entities and white employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
Despite the fact that white people created laws that enslaved us from 1619-1865 and passed Black Codes from 1865-1866 that made it illegal for us to establish our own businesses, and implemented Jim Crow legislation that “second-classed” us from the late 1870s- early 1960s, we now have spending power valued at $1.6 trillion (that's trillion with a t) as reported by the PushBlack Finance news organization on Oct. 31, 2022.
In addition, our top ten largest Black-owned companies, as documented by Black finance journalist Ty Haqqi on Jan. 19, 2021, have revenues totaling about $22 billion (among just those ten alone) with approximately 42,300 employees. Here's the list:
1. World Wide Technology (supply-chain programming/engineering)
$11.29 billion with 5,378 employees
2. Act 1 Group (international workforce management)
$2.80 billion with 2,000 employees
3. Bridgewater Interiors L.L.C. (automotive seating manufacturing)
$1.97 billion with 2,400 employees
4. Coca-Cola Beverages Florida (independent bottler)
$1.31 billion with 4,800 employees
5. Modular Assembly Innovations (machinery manufacturing)
$1.04 billion with 259 employees
6. Bridgeman Foods (fast-food restaurant operations)
$870 million with 20,000 employees
7. Thompson Hospitality (retail food and facilities management)
$760 million with 6,000 employees
8. The Anderson-Dubose Company (fast food restaurant logistics/distribution)
$703 million with 543 employees
9. Urban One (publishing and broadcasting)
$440 million with 1,058 employees
10. Hightower Petroleum Company (petroleum products distribution)
$435 million with 52 employees
As a result of our vast spending power and vast corporate power, we don't have to beg anybody for anything. As Brother Malcolm so profoundly stated, “Anytime you have to rely on your enemy for a job, you're in bad shape.”
And as yours truly deferentially adds, “We don't need our enemy for nothin'." Although there was a time during slavery, during the Black Codes period, and during the Jim Crow era when many of us did need our enemy for economic survival, those times are long gone.
It's 2023 now. We're 158 years from the end of slavery, 157 years from the end of the Black Codes, and approximately 60 years from the end of Jim Crow's second-class citizenship.
That's exactly why our self-sustaining and financially prosperous ancestors from Tulsa, Oklahoma's “Black Wall Street” told me to pass on their economic message for this new year. They told me to call their message “The Ten Black Business Commandments and New Year Resolutions.”
1. Thou shalt patronize at least three (and preferably more) Black businesses each month.
Those Black businesses include banks (like United on Broad Street), supermarkets (like Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue), corner stores, barber shops, nail salons (yes, Black-owned nail salons!), newspapers (like The Tribune), radio stations (like WURD96.1FM), online companies, etc.
2. Thou shalt peruse a Black business directory before shopping for any products or services.
Such directories include, but certainly are not limited to, the Beech directory and the Visit Philly directory, both of which you can view by logging on to https://beechcompanies.com/beech-community-services/black-business-directory and https://www.visitphilly.com/articles/philadelphia/black-owned-shops-and-boutiques-in-philadelphia/
3. Thou shalt not say “I ain't never patronizing a Black business ever again” if you happen to encounter a bad one.
For example, when Black folks get bad service from an Italian plumber or an Irish carpenter or a Jewish roofer or a Polish accountant, they don't say, “I ain't never patronizing Italians or the Irish or Jewish people or Poles ever again.” They simply say, “I ain't never patronizing that particular Italian or that particular Irishman/woman or that particular Jewish person or that particular Pole ever again.” However, Black folks do continue to patronize other members of those white groups.
So why don't we do the same for Black businesses? Don't blame our entire race simply because you might have had a bad experience with one particular Black business. After all, as the Brookings Institution pointed out in its in-depth report entitled “Black-owned businesses in U.S. cities,” which was published on Feb. 14, 2022, “Nationally, as of the latest census data release, there were 3.12 million Black-owned businesses in the United States, generating $206 billion in annual revenue and supporting 3.56 million U.S. jobs.”
So don't tell me that among those 3.12 million Black businesses you can't find one that satisfies you.
4. Thou shalt always seek out a Black business first and if there is none available for what you specifically need, then – and only then – shalt you patronize other businesses.
5. Thou shalt not patronize any white business that doesn't have a visible staff that is at least approximately 20-25% Black (not including security or janitorial personnel).
6. Thou shalt increase your credit score. For free information and free instructions, contact the Official Guide to Government Information and Services by logging on to https://www.usa.gov/credit-reports.
7. Thou shalt buy instead of rent a residence so you can create generational wealth.
8. Thou shalt train your children to save their money.
9. Thou shalt prepare your children to establish a business for, by and of Black people.
10. Thou shalt not be greedy and shalt share your wealth with the Black community and the Black diaspora.
