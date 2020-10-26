Temple University’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) announced its five-year strategic plan to build and guide the school’s initiatives and mission.

Established in 1998, STHM has held graduate degree programs in sports business and hospitality management, along with executive sports business and travel and tourism degree programs.

Jeremy S. Jordan, Ph.D., Associate Dean of STHM, had been working with a team for the past year and a half to create a plan that was collectively thought out with students and faculty in mind.

“I think almost all of the elements of the plan will impact students. We are a very student-focused school,” Jordan said. “Looking at the different pillars and parts of the plan, quite a few of them are student-facing.”

Jordan expressed the importance of finding and creating new learning opportunities for students, like internships, to continue the process of enhancing the student experience.

The plan had begun after its 20-year anniversary, by creating new foundational strategic pillars for research, culture and educational engagement. The plan has identified initiatives such as creating the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Jordan said that STHM is focused on creating a more diverse student group and making efforts to connect with the surrounding Philadelphia community.

“We want to make sure our student population is as diverse as possible by working with the high schools around Temple that want to come study at STHM.”

Though the plan had started before the COVID-19 pandemic, the obvious reaction to the state of the hospitality and tourism and sports industries were significant in their plans for the future.

“I think what this plan allows us to do is to make sure that we are educating our students and providing them with experiences that will be necessary to go out and have an impact — especially while were doing recovery,” Jordan said.

Since the mission launched, the center has offered free industry-focused webinars, small business initiative reviews and one-on-one consulting. Jordan said by creating pathways and experiential learning opportunities for students, they can be successful.

Since the hospitality industry has been directly impacted by COVID-19, Jordan says people are questioning the viability of the industry.

“People are always going to travel,” he said. “And people are always going to want to engage in hospitality services.”

Jordan said there will be a need for graduates of STHM when there will be deep recovery needed within these industries, and those students will need to be a part of that recovery.

“These are the industries that are going to come back and will likely thrive; it just might look a little different than what we are used to,” he said.