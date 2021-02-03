Temple University will hold services on Monday, Feb. 8 at The Liacouras Center for late Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach John Chaney. Chaney died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. He was 89.
A socially distanced public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private family viewing will be at 2 p.m. There will also be an invitation only Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m.
Chaney was the head coach at Temple for 24 years. In twenty-three of those years, Temple played in the postseason tournaments including 17 NCAA tournament appearances. Under his leadership, the Owls made five trips to the Final Eight (1988, 1991, 1993, 1999 and 2001). He completed his coaching at Temple with a 516-252 record.
