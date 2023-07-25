Target

People of color make up a disproportionate number of retail workers compared with their overall size of the U.S. population.

Just a week after the Supreme Court ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas urged Target to end its efforts to racially diversify its workforce and vendor network. He called the Minneapolis-based company’s programs “discriminatory” and threatened “significant and likely costly litigation” should Target fail to change its ways.

The step from college admissions to corporate employment is not a big one. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Noah Feldman wrote, the high court’s conservative justices have made it pretty clear that using race as a factor in hiring decisions isn’t a practice they’ll condone.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry.

