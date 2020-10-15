LOS ANGELES — Taraji P. Henson will host a new podcast series focused on the story behind the New Jack Swing music era.

Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday that Henson will host "Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing." The six-part series will premiere Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App.

The Oscar-nominated actress will also serve as a producer of the series, which is being dubbed as the "rise and eventual fall" of the New Jack Swing movement. The series will delve into the complex relationships between a group of teenagers from Harlem who created the musical sound.

The story will involve "dashed hopes, jealousy, betrayal, drugs, hip-hop and rivalries."

Megaproducer Teddy Riley is known as the leader of the New Jack Swing era, which made its mark in the '80s and '90s. The musical style was fusion of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and funk.

Some of the popular songs from the era included Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative," Bell Biv Devoe's "Poison," Tony Toni Tone's "Feels Good" and "Rumpshaker" by Wreckx-N-Effect.

The 50-year-old actress and filmmaker — who has spoken publicly and powerfully about her private mental health struggles — was honored by the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation recently for her work to end the stigma around mental illness.

“It’s OK to not be OK," Henson, the latest recipient of the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion, told The Associated Press via email. "Tell someone. Your vulnerability is actually your strength.”

Henson was nominated for an Oscar for 2008's “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She also won critical acclaim for 2016's “Hidden Figures,” about three African American mathematicians at NASA who played a key role in the early days of the U.S. space program, and won a 2016 Golden Globe for her role as Cookie Lyon in television's “Empire" series.

"Jacked" will feature dozens of interviews including band members and managers along with music from UMG's catalog.

The podcast series is the first project between Wondery and Universal Music Group since both announced their partnership last year.