Remember when life was sooo much simpler? Last year this time, we were all enjoying the end of summer, beginning of fall. Who would have thought that we would be in this stressed situation with so many negative things hanging over our heads? Many people have become all too familiar with the expression “that’s 2020” and that is not in a good kind of way. We are dealing with a double whammy right now, the undecided election and the pandemic. We have to all learn to destress and unwind. Set some of those worries aside and take it one day at a time. Afterall, we have to set an example for our children so that they do not just fall apart at the seams when life throws them a curve ball.

One of the easiest things to do when you are stressed is to surround yourself with the people that you love. Caribbean people love that warm fuzzy family feeling. I know many families that can always think of a reason for a family celebration: birthdays, holidays American and Caribbean), christenings, even funerals that we drag out in a celebration called Nine Nights. You do not have to be in the same house to connect with family. As they used to say back in the day, you can reach out and touch someone. It is just wonderful to know that you can pick up the phone and just talk or you can choose to see each other on face-time. You can connect on WhatsApp. You can Skype. The main thing is that you know that there will always be someone at the other end of the phone to bring comfort and love into your life.

Another way to destress is to connect with nature. How many of you remember going down to the river and just sitting on the banks, letting the sun just beam down on you and basking in its warmth? Remember putting your feet in the water and splashing or just letting the coolness roll over your feet? Well you can do the same thing here. How about you pack a picnic basket with some wine, cheese, crackers and grapes; grab one of those pack-and-go chairs and go to a nearby park that has a creek running through it and just sit there and listen to the birds singing and the calming sound of the water as it flows on by. This is an activity that you can choose to do alone, with your significant other or with the whole family.

It has been a long time since I have seen or thought about a moon lit night in the hills of St. Thomas, Jamaica. A night of cloudless skies, where the full moon is shining at its brightest. If it had just rained, there were puddles of water that appeared shiny and even glistened in its brightness. These bright nights revealed countless stars in the sky. The moon and the stars lit up the who town and since we didn’t have much electricity in our community back then, it was a time when we, kids, could stay out a little later and enjoy the night before going to bed. Children of all ages took advantage of this natural moonlight. The girls for instance, played ring games while the boys chased fireflies to put in their jars. We could teach our young children and grandchildren how stay stress-free by doing some of these very same things.

It’s funny but since the pandemic started, many of my daughter’s friend, all seniors in high school have been trying to brainstorm on what they can do during their free time and still practice social distancing. My daughter and one of her friends came up with the idea to lay out on a blanket in the yard and star-gaze. I suggested to them that they could try to see if they could find the big dipper and the little dipper or try to tell if they are gazing at a star or a satellite. They also decided to look up restaurants that have outdoor eating available and a small group of 3 or 4 of them could meet up and try out the cuisine at those restaurants. Of course, at their age, they are always on the phone so doing some outside activities is a great idea.

And finally, how about dusting off that old record player (if you don’t have one get one of those record player CD combinations) and pulling out some reggae records like Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds. You know the song, “don’t worry bout a thing cause, every little thing is gonna be alright.” Listen and relax to that. Or put on one of your favorites from back home and introduce the younger generation to some of your favs.

Nowadays it is so easy to let the doldrums of life get you down but if you put on a happy face and just have fun, you will find that your life will be a little less stressed.