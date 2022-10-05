Under its newly released security plan, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will seek to improve rider safety while addressing “vulnerable” people who use its facilities for shelter.
The agency identified an increased number of people experiencing homelessness as a major area of concern, noting that many vulnerable people seeking shelter on SEPTA facilities are also dealing with mental health issues and drug addiction, at times making riders and workers feel unsafe and causing service delays.
“Members of the vulnerable population use SEPTA stations and shelters as a place to take illegal drugs, find safety, and stay out of the elements, eat meals, and use transit facilities for activities of daily living which damages to SEPTA facilities and, occasionally, disturbs interactions with customers,” the report, titled “Leading the Way: SEPTA’s Coordinated Response to Safety and Security,” found.
The Market-Frankford elevated train line is of particular concern, with SEPTA saying the number of vulnerable people on the train has increased “exponentially” since 2020. Fifty-four percent of reported customer concerns came from the 13th and 15th Street stations in Center City, SEPTA noted.
