A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, second right, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at the shop in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011. A St. Louis jury on Friday convicted Norman, a former star of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. — St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photo/David Carson