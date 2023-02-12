Philadelphia Eagles Roster

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts

Gardner Minshew

Ian Book

Running Backs

Miles Sanders

Boston Scott

Kenneth Gainwell

Trey Sermon

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Zach Pascal

Britain Covey

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Jack Stoll

Offensive Line

Jason Kelce

Cam Jurgens

Landon Dickerson

Isaac Seumalo

Andre Dillard

Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata

Jack Driscoll

Defensive Line

Brandon Graham

Robert Quinn

Josh Sweat

Fletcher Cox

Jordan Davis

Javon Hargrave

Linval Joseph

Ndamukong Suh

Milton Williams

Linebackers

Nakobe Dean

T.J. Edwards

Christian Elliss

Kyron Johnson

Patrick Johnson

Haason Reddick

Kyzir White

Defensive Backs

James Bradberry

Josh Jobe

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Josiah Scott

Darius Slay

Marcus Epps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

K’Von Wallace

Special Teams

Jake Elliott (K)

Brett Kern (P)

Rick Lovato (LS)

Kansas City Chiefs Roster

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes

Chad Henne

Shane Buechele

Running Backs

Jerick McKinnon

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Isiah Pacheco

Ronald Jones

Michael Burton (FB)

Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Kadarius Toney

Skyy Moore

Justin Watson

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Jody Fortson

Blake Bell

Offensive Line

Creed Humphrey

Nick Allegretti

Andrew Wylie

Lucas Niang

Trey Smith

Joe Thuney

Orlando Brown

Darian Kinnard

Prince Tega Wanogho

Defensive Line

Frank Clark

Mike Danna

Carlos Dunlap

Malik Herring

Joshua Kaindoh

George Karlaftis

Chris Jones

Derrick Nnadi

Khalen Saunders

Brandon Williams

Linebackers

Nick Bolton

Leo Chenal

Jack Cochrane

Willie Gay

Darius Harris

Defensive Backs

Trent McDuffie

L’Jarius Sneed

Jaylen Watson

Deon Bush

Joshua Williams

Bryan Cook

Nazeeh Johnson

Justin Reid

Juan Thornhill

Special Teams

Harrison Butker (K)

Tommy Townsend (P)

James Winchester (LS)

