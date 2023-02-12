Philadelphia Eagles Roster
Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts
Gardner Minshew
Ian Book
Running Backs
Miles Sanders
Boston Scott
Kenneth Gainwell
Trey Sermon
Wide Receivers
A.J. Brown
DeVonta Smith
Quez Watkins
Zach Pascal
Britain Covey
Tight Ends
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Jack Stoll
Offensive Line
Jason Kelce
Cam Jurgens
Landon Dickerson
Isaac Seumalo
Andre Dillard
Lane Johnson
Jordan Mailata
Jack Driscoll
Defensive Line
Brandon Graham
Robert Quinn
Josh Sweat
Fletcher Cox
Jordan Davis
Javon Hargrave
Linval Joseph
Ndamukong Suh
Milton Williams
Linebackers
Nakobe Dean
T.J. Edwards
Christian Elliss
Kyron Johnson
Patrick Johnson
Haason Reddick
Kyzir White
Defensive Backs
James Bradberry
Josh Jobe
Avonte Maddox
Zech McPhearson
Josiah Scott
Darius Slay
Marcus Epps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
K’Von Wallace
Special Teams
Jake Elliott (K)
Brett Kern (P)
Rick Lovato (LS)
Kansas City Chiefs Roster
Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes
Chad Henne
Shane Buechele
Running Backs
Jerick McKinnon
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Isiah Pacheco
Ronald Jones
Michael Burton (FB)
Wide Receivers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Justin Watson
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Jody Fortson
Blake Bell
Offensive Line
Creed Humphrey
Nick Allegretti
Andrew Wylie
Lucas Niang
Trey Smith
Joe Thuney
Orlando Brown
Darian Kinnard
Prince Tega Wanogho
Defensive Line
Frank Clark
Mike Danna
Carlos Dunlap
Malik Herring
Joshua Kaindoh
George Karlaftis
Chris Jones
Derrick Nnadi
Khalen Saunders
Brandon Williams
Linebackers
Nick Bolton
Leo Chenal
Jack Cochrane
Willie Gay
Darius Harris
Defensive Backs
Trent McDuffie
L’Jarius Sneed
Jaylen Watson
Deon Bush
Joshua Williams
Bryan Cook
Nazeeh Johnson
Justin Reid
Juan Thornhill
Special Teams
Harrison Butker (K)
Tommy Townsend (P)
James Winchester (LS)
