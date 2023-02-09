Here are some tips for party planning on the cheap:
Look for wing bargains at your grocery store and favorite restaurants
Consider a potluck
Have “cheap” snacks: chili, nachos and potato skins
Ask guests to BYOB
Order pizza
Add some cheap entertainment: trivia contests with cheap miniature trophies, food or ribbons for the winners.
Visit the dollar store: snacks, paper products, sodas, balloons, decorations, pompoms, streamers and table settings.
Super Bowl specials
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game, chains across the country are celebrating with a host of deals on all the classics. Pizza, wings, fries and beer — there will be something for everybody at any game day feast with these offers.
Applebee’s: With the code BIGGAME23, customers can get 20 free boneless wings when they make a delivery or to-go order of $40 or more.
TGI Friday’s: Frank’s RedHot is teaming up with DoorDash to bring customers free wings on and before the big game. Through Feb. 12, football fans can get a dozen traditional or boneless wings when they make an order of $15 or more from TGI Friday’s on DoorDash. Customers making online or phone orders for take-out can use the code GAMEDAY25 at checkout to receive 25% off their order on platters, party trays or family meal bundles.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Viewers across the country can look forward to some free wings if the big game goes into overtime. If the game enters this phase, Buffalo Wild Wings will give out one free order of traditional or boneless wings to everybody in the nation.
McDonald’s: Customers making a DoorDash order from the fast food restaurant can get a free 20-piece nugget tacked onto any purchase greater than $15 between Feb 10 and Feb. 13 in honor of the game.
Subway: Football fans spending $25 or more on a DoorDash order from the sandwich shop can get a free footlong tacked onto their order only on game day.
Hard Rock Cafe: To feed hungry fans during the game, Hard Rock Cafe is running a “special tailgate menu.” Customers can bundle together two, three, or four items from the special menu, including super bowl classics like nachos, wings, sliders and fries, for $25, $35 or $45. The chain will also be featuring bundles on bottles of beer.
DiGiorno: Between now and Feb. 12, fans can visit DiGiorno’s website for a chance at free pizza. If either team’s kick bounces off the upright portion or crossbar of the goal post during the big game, DiGiorno will give away free pizzas.
• Sonic: Between now and Feb. 14, customers can get a free entree with purchase of any other entree when making an order through the Sonic app.
• Chipotle: From now until Feb. 12, use the code QUESO23 online or in the app for free queso blanco or a small side with the purchase of an entree.
• Qdoba: Customers making a purchase on GrubHub from the fast casual chain can get an order of free chips and dip automatically added to their order on Feb. 12.
• 7-Eleven: Score a free pizza when making a purchase in the 7NOW delivery app. Football fans will have a choice between extreme meat, breakfast, pepperoni, or cheese pizzas when they make an order through the chain’s delivery app.
• Arby’s: On Feb. 12, the chain is offering a special deal on select menu items where customers can bundle any two for $6. The lineup of items includes Arby’s crispy fish sandwich, classic beef n’ cheddar, white cheddar mac and cheese, or nine-piece chicken nuggets.
• Popeyes: Anyone part of the chicken chain’s rewards program can earn 400 bonus points as well as free fries and a pie with their next order if they spend at least $20 between now and Feb. 12.
• Dave & Buster’s: Pints of Miller Lite, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Coors Light are $3 on game day.
