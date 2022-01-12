Section I:
Women of the Civil Rights Movement did it all, right alongside the men
As long as there's been Africans in bondage, raped, murdered, marginalized and denied avenues to press for justice, there's been a civil rights movement in the United States.
In the middle of the 20th century, however, equal justice campaigns hit a fever pitch. Aided by a relatively new thing called television, the protests for equality and fairness and the backlash against them were broadcast around the world.
Everyone saw the singing, chanting, placard-carrying throngs marching through the America South. Everyone saw the fire hoses, dogs, club wielding police and venomous vitriol of the white racist crowds who opposed them.
What often went unseen were the Black women of the Civil Rights Movement, who organized and strategized alongside the men. They took the beatings and were arrested alongside the men. They rallied their celebrity friends to attend the 1963 March on Washington bringing notoriety to the now iconic event. They sang to the crowds and to the organizers, particularly when spirits were low.
But now is the time to learn who some of the courageous, intelligent, nurturing and talented women of the Civil Rights Movement really were.
Section II
Teaching and learning are the keys to equality
Education is an essential avenue taken to transcend poverty and achieve the American dream. For centuries that avenue has been blocked to African Americans. But there are Black women, and girls, who used their intelligence and fortitude to break down barriers to education. Some have been teachers, who figured out the calculus to ensuring disadvantaged youth learn. Others have broken down the barricades placed at the schoolhouse door. A few students, such as six-year-old Ruby Bridges, who endured horrifying harassment so that students who followed them wouldn't have to.
Section: III
The song says it all…
When Nina Simone sang “Mississippi Goddamn!” adding, “and I mean every word of it,” she was clapping back at the murders of Emmett Till and Medgar Evers in Mississippi, as well as the four little girls killed in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Alabama. Simone was among many Black women in entertainment, who used their art and their celebrity to point out injustice in America and bring it down. The list of women in the arts, then and now, who are soldiers in the movement is vast. Let’s meet a few of them…
Section IV
Modern women activists, and the internet, push for higher ground
If television helped catalyze the mid-century Civil Rights Movement, the internet is the accelerant to the modern one. Using Twitter, particularly a loose network called Black Twitter, women – be they everyday moms who lost their children to police violence or film buffs who are sick and tired of seeing great Black performances be ignored by Hollywood – are blowing up cultural norms, rising to high office and are dragging America kicking and screaming toward justice for all.
