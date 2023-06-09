The war in Sudan between two rival generals for control of the country is devastating in so many ways. Hundreds of civilians have been killed, thousands injured and more than 1 million people are now homeless. The fighting is even wreaking havoc on the country’s central bank.

In late April, a video surfaced of a branch of the Central Bank of Sudan in Khartoum on fire. And on May 31, Sudan’s army bombed a central bank printing press to keep opposition forces from printing the money they need to fund their fight.

Christopher Tounsel of the University of Washington wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

