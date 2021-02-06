Silence has descended upon the many racial massacres that occurred throughout American history, particularly during the Reconstruction era.
Theses untold stories are forgotten, left out of academia and social studies classes as if the pages were torn right out of the American history books.
The trauma related to uncovering and ingesting the true accounts of innocent Black people who were hunted, shot down, burned and lynched for exercising their inalienable rights have been overlooked by both Black and white people.
Some historians believe that is because the pain of realization is too intense for some to bear.
Or more so, because the brutal and inhumane murderous sprees and mass destructions were classified as riots by perpetrators of those crimes.
Language plays a remarkably interesting part of the recurrence of these specific acts and the denial of relief for those who were harmed.
For a riot may simply imply the disturbance of peace or a random disorderly profusion but a massacre, the slaughter of, or the willful, deliberate, and violent acts of killings, changes the narrative.
Potentially evoking empathy for those who were victimized. Black men, women, and children, of all ages, striving to realize full freedom, liberty and justice for all.
As this year marks the 100th year anniversary of one of the most horrific racial massacres in history. It is critical to raise up another level of consciousness and acknowledge that the Tulsa Massacre, as atrocious as it was, regrettably is not the first or last of its kind.
“The end of the Reconstruction period in this country was around 1877, that is actually the 12 years after 1865 when the Civil War ended,” said Molefi Kete Asante, philosopher, professor and chair of the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University in Philadelphia.
“Union troops were placed initially in the southern states to protect Black people from the white vigilantes and the Ku Klux Klan,” Asante said.
According to Asante, the KKK emerged right after 1877 because the Union troops sent to protect Black people after the war were removed.
“As soon as they moved and the soldiers left, then you get the Memphis Riot, as some call it, but it was a massacre in 1866,” Asante said.
Coverage of incidents like the Memphis and Tulsa massacres were suppressed and the victims, terrified Black families, had no one to turn to for help and nowhere to go.
In some instances, local police were complicit in the killing of untold numbers of Black people.
“This is such a part of American history that has been so hidden that there are white people to this day that don’t believe that these things happened,” Asante said.
“I have white students that tell me “no, this never happened.” In fact, I have Black students who said they’ve never heard of these things. And as much as I read and study, I didn’t know about Memphis until [about] four years ago,
“I happened to be giving a lecture at a university in Memphis. I drove down the street and saw this historical marker about how schools and Black homes had been burned in 1866,” he said.
The Memphis massacre of 1866 was a series of violent events that occurred from May 1 to 3.
“Black people have been forced to leave Memphis two to 300 people. They [white mobs] burned down churches and the schools.
“So, from that point from 1866 to 1921, the Tulsa Massacre. What we have seen is two things,” said Asante.
“I think it is the white inability to accept Black competition, particularly at the level of economics,” he said.
Asante also said one of the biggest problems for Black people has been envy and jealousy.
“It‘s a problem of we’re doing as much as we can to keep you people down and yet everywhere we look you guys are coming up. You’re doing things we’re preventing. You’re achieving. That’s the first thing, that’s the economic reason.
“The second one is a political reason, and the political reason is almost an equivalent,” said Asante.
“Because whenever voting happens in a democratic way, African Americans always voted the most progressive of any segment in America society,” he said.
“If you were to talk about who are the people that are going to vote for human rights and who’s going to be for justice in this country, there are no segments, populations or ethnic communities that outperform Black people in the area of human justice and human rights,” said Asante.
“So those are double threats — it is that threat of economics and that threat of political opinion, political power and democratic will,” he said.
Ultimately the will for a progressive government
During the Reconstruction period Black communities across the country faced countless massacres for those reasons.
Hatred of Black people who were successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople, contention toward decorated Black soldiers returning home from World War I. Coupled by bloody fights to control and keep in place a governmental structure that would continue to oppress Black people.
History has shown these through and through from the Pulaski Race Massacre to the Camilla Massacre in1868, which remained part of Georgia's hidden past until 1998, when Camilla residents publicly acknowledged the massacre for the first time and commemorated its victims.
“The big one in Meridian, Mississippi, occurred over three days in 1871. Many particularly during the 1870s, then the Wilmington Massacre which people often forgot in 1898, which was the first insurrection,” said Asante.
In 1898, a coup d'etat destroyed a flourishing Black community in North Carolina, stole a statewide midterm election and overthrew a biracial government.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Zucchino called it “Wilmington’s lie.”
As a result of a racial uproar and scourge white mob, “thousands of white people went into Wilmington and overturned Black elected officials and took over the government, putting people who were not elected, white people [in charge].
“That one then set up what’s going to happen in 1921,” said Asante.
“Having to both understand the unique and the wider context and the wider timeline of what happened in Tulsa and its relation to other events of racial violence in other places across time, that is some of the kind of work we’re doing not just on a national scale but on an international scale in the center," said Paul Gardullo, museum curator and director of the new Center for the Study of Global Slavery at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened to the public in 2017.
Gardullo is a supervisory curator of history at the NMAAHC.
“I was a part of the core team that built collectives and conceptualized the inaugural exhibitions, particularly responsible for curating the inaugural exhibition called the ‘Power of Place,’” said Gardullo.
“That is the exhibition in which the story of the Tulsa Massacre and the resilience of the community following that heinous event,” he said.
“It tells the story in the museum of how all of this connects to broader topics that I’ve studied and researched,” said Gardullo.
“For a long time we talked about the Tulsa Riot as a Tulsa Riot. Now we talk about it as a massacre. Sometimes people have compared it to other historical instances that are akin to pogroms by Nazis against Jews and other ethnic minorities,” said Gardullo.
“These kinds of things matter, and they resonate questions about repair. Are reparations always or only about money? These questions again, they are important to people in Tulsa and they continue to be important 100 years later.
“But they’re important for many communities across our nation and I think that’s why that was a part of the reason we were doing the work that we do.
“We’re always trying to look for the ways in which a single story can illuminate a deeper truth and resonate for a wider swath of the population. These stories are important not just to Tulsa but they are important to all of us. Black and white and all people in our nation.
“So, this list of places that experienced these kinds of things. That long shadow of slavery entwines itself through a system of surveillance and exploitation and destruction of Black bodies, lives and communities, and it began right after the Civil War with the coming of full freedom or with the potential of full freedom. And that there where mobs of civilians and sometimes police [who] attacked and destroyed African-American communities going back to New Orleans, Colfax, Wilmington, St. Louis, Missouri, Washington, D.C., up to Tulsa, then Rosewood and past that. These mass destructions of organized white violence, they continued with little recourse or reproach well into the middle of the 20th century,” said Gardullo.
“I wrote about Elaine, Arkansas, in my new book. I think it was 1919 and it was the largest massacre of Black people before Tulsa. Maybe it was even bigger than Tulsa because some people estimate that in Elaine, Arkansas, up to 800 Black people were killed,” said Asante.
The Elaine Massacres occurred because of economic tension.
“Black people wanted to organize a union. They were farm workers. They wanted to organize the union, [but] the white people said no, if you guys organize, you’re going to demand more pay from us,” said Asante.
During a meeting in a church where Blacks had gathered to discuss the formation of a union.
“White armed people came with guns and just shot the people down and not only were the Black folks shot down but then [the governor] brought in the national guards,” said Asante.
On Oct. 25, 1868, blood spilled in the St. Bernard Parish Massacre.
Black, freed people were ripped from their homes and murdered in cold blood. Reported numbers of those killed range from 35 to over 100. Those who escaped did so by fleeing to the cane fields, where they hid for days.
According to the Zinn Education Project, over 60 freed people were arrested after the atrocities, but not a single perpetrator was questioned. Yet another gruesome tragedy was swept under the rug.
The Zinn Education Project cites on their website that to this day, its only physical reminder is the tombstone of Pablo San Feliu, located in St. Bernard Cemetery, which reads: "Pablo San Feliu Assassinated by Slaves Incited by Carpetbag Rule Died Oct. 1869."
Two years before the Tulsa Massacre a mob stormed the burning Douglas County Courthouse on Sept. 28, 1919, and lynched an African-American man named Will Brown.
A Black Man accused of raping a white woman, Brown had no opportunity to prove his innocence.
The Omaha massacre deemed as yet another politically fueled racist attack against Black people.
It is believed that political figure Tom Dennison and his allies may have encouraged the lynching in order to discredit Mayor Edward P. Smith, an advocate for reform.
And then smoke billowed skyward in Greenwood on June 1, 1921, when white mobs invaded the district and burned down more than 1,200 homes.
Thousands of Tulsans were left homeless. It has been estimated that at least 300 people were killed.
Described as Oklahoma’s “Black Wall Street,” the segregated community of Greenwood underwent an economic boom in the early 1900s.
By 1921, the Black residents had established banks, churches, restaurants, shops and other amenities to service the community during segregation.
The violence and destruction that transpired over a two-day period in the heart of Greenwood between Black and White Tulsans nearly 100 years had become yet another devastating travesty for Blacks in a land with nowhere to go and no one or laws to protect them.
To call it a riot may be the furthest thing from the truth.
Repeatedly, it was the accepted narrative.
“They named it a riot. We didn’t name it a riot,” said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, in reference to newspaper accounts of the event during an interview for the Tulsa World News in 2020.
“What made Tulsa different was that it was economically [driven],” said Asante.
“It really centered on a commercial corridor in the African-American community. A commercial corridor which African Americans have demonstrated in Oklahoma that we can be just as successful as anybody else and in fact outperform white people and also have good relationships with the Native Americans,” said Asante.
History would once again repeat itself on New Year’s Day 1923 in Rosewood, Florida.
A white woman was beaten and claimed her assailant was Black, which sparked a race massacre where the casualties were mostly Black and hatred once again wiped out a prosperous town.
In 1997 John Singleton produced "Rosewood" recreating the shameful event in American History.
“This silence is toxic, but when the stories and the truth and the evidence can be known, it can be transformational and I think that is some of the work that we feel like we continue. We feel as the national museum it is our responsibility to break that silence,” said Gardullo.
“What I think is the big takeaway it’s not only the violence and not only the direct resistance to that but the fullness of people’s humanity sometimes in the worse of circumstances that’s what I think we all have to take away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.