The racial pay gap has long presented issues for African Americans in Corporate America and other industries. It’s now filtered to social media.
MSL U.S., in partnership with The Influencer League, unveiled a first-of-its-kind research study, “Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap,” uncovering a vast racial divide in influencer compensation.
According to the research, the racial pay gap between White and Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) stands at 29%.
When explicitly focused on the gap between White and Black influencers, it widens to 35%.
It’s a growing issue that Black creators face,” said Howard University Senior Carrington York, who manages the Tik Tok account for the National Newspaper Publishers Association.”
“Not long ago, it was reported that Black Tik Tok users were shadow-banned, which definitely prevents their content from being monetized,” York stated.
St. Louis, Missouri, influencer AK Brown, “The Fashion Designer,” said the report is not surprising.
“We have the creativity. We aren’t paid what we deserve,” she said. “It has been proven time and time again. Smaller influencers work with national magazines and celebrities, and they are not paid what their work is worth. In some cases, an idea is used and the creator is not paid and is not even given a tagline of recognition. A simple tag means a lot. It can turn into fans and followers, and that can mean more money.”
Micah Washington, a Broadcast Journalism major at Howard University, said he, too, wasn’t surprised by the report’s findings.
“Think about it financially. In the report, it talks about how 49% of Black creators, who contribute regularly, say they are offered low market value,” Washington noted.
“These Black influencers are saying when they go to the brands and companies, and they are not receiving the right tools to fend for themselves. They are not shown how to make a deal,” he continued.
“When this happens, it makes the gap wider because they don’t have that professional representation or professional advice. That makes it harder for them to argue that this is racially biased. It comes down to pay transparency.”
The report noted that those forces are amplified by orders of magnitude in the young and unregulated influencer industry where affluence and connections play an outsized role and with social platform algorithms perpetuating inequity.
Researchers found that a remarkable 77% of Black influencers reported follower counts in the lowest pay tiers, where compensation from brands averaged just $27,727.90, versus 59% of White influencers.
Conversely, only 23% of Black influencers made it into the highest tiers, where earnings averaged $108,713.54, versus 41% of white Influencers.
As concluded by the researchers, the result is that in this industry in particular, an unequal playing field becomes a nearly unbridgeable opportunity gap.
Further, the majority or 59% of Black influencers, and 49% of influencers who are Black and Indigenous people of color, BIPOC, reported that they felt negatively impacted financially when they posted on issues of race versus 14% of White influencers.
The report also flies in the face of the outpouring of diversity, equity and inclusion pledges made by corporations around the globe.
“When it comes to a lot of these institutions, performative activism comes to mind,” York said. “A lot of what they say don’t always show in their actions.”
“There have been rumors of a racial pay gap for years, but no one in our industry has quantified it until now,” D’Anthony Jackson, Digital and Influencer Strategist at MSL, said in a news release.
“These are stark numbers by any measure. Just compare the 35% gap between white and Black influencers to the pay gaps in other industries – education 8%, business, and financial 16%, construction 19%, media sports and entertainment 16%. The gap this study uncovered in influencer marketing vastly overshadows the gaps in any other industries.”
