Round two of a tempestuous multi-day winter storm is underway in the Delaware Valley. The Nor’easter is predicted to be the biggest snowstorm for the region in five years.
In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Snow piled up from the Appalachians to New England, with the heaviest accumulations yet to come in some places.
With flakes falling since Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said more than 13 inches of snow had fallen in Manhattan’s Central Park as of 1 p.m., and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey.
Throughout the entire region, people were advised to stay home, be cautious if they had to go out and to be patient. The heaviest snow and strongest winds occurred late Monday evening and were expected to continue through Tuesday morning.
“[On Sunday] we declared a snow emergency for the city of Philadelphia which began at 6 p.m. in response to Philadelphia’s first significant winter storm of 2021,” said Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander during a City Hall press conference.
“Spearheaded by the snow-fighting efforts by the streets department and various Philadelphia agencies and contractors, crews have been working diligently all night and this morning to get ahead of this multi-day storm event and to return the city back to business as quickly as possible,” Alexander said Monday.
The forecast is for nine to 15 inches of accumulation in the city. On Monday, Philadelphia had approximately three inches of snow and overnight experienced an inch of sleet and rain.
“All snowfall is expected to end by midday Tuesday with temperatures expected to be in the high 20s and 30s throughout Wednesday. This could impact how quickly snow and ice will melt,” Alexander said.
Trash and recycling pick up has also been suspended for Tuesday.
During the City’s press conference, a Philadelphia Streets Department representative said their main goal is to make roads passable for safe traveling. Caution was urged for all motorists and pedestrians venturing outside.
“If anyone is happy this snow day, it’s the kids and the dogs,” said Christina Fonseca, a Northeast Philadelphia resident. “I can’t get more than two feet without the dog stopping to eat the snow. She loves it.”
“When I first went outside [Monday] morning around 7 a.m. the snow was crunchy but easy to shovel,” said Penny Butts, a West Philadelphia resident.
“I live in Overbrook and we got approximately three inches,” she said. “Later, near lunchtime, sleet coming down ... [my] patio and the ground was slippery. Right now, it’s big snowflakes coming down.”
Butts, was also one of thousands of local residents who normally commute by means of public transportation. She said she plans to stay snowed in for the next few days.
According to a statement by SEPTA’s communications department, “SEPTA began preparing for this storm Sunday morning by treating platforms and vehicles before the first flakes started falling.”
The Authority was able to operate service Monday morning with minimal delays. However, SEPTA expects to add more bus detours as the storm intensifies Monday afternoon, especially in the northern and western suburbs.
The Authority is also watching out for heavy, wet snow and strong winds that could knock down trees and damage overhead wires along Regional Rail and trolley lines.
SEPTA is urging customers to stay home if possible, but if they must travel during the inclement weather, their best bet is to take the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines.
All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed on Tuesday including the Family Technology Support Centers, District headquarters at 440 North Broad Street and all school buildings. Building closures will allow for the safe clearing of snow from all roadways and walkways on District properties.
With all instruction taking place digitally, there will not be a need to issue a snow day and cancel classes on Tuesday. Therefore, students will once again be expected to log on for classes and participate in teacher-led instruction in the morning. Teachers will then assign independent tasks to be completed by students during the afternoon hours, allowing staff, students and families flexibility to engage in outdoor activities if the weather permits for them to do so safely.
All staff designated as essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with reporting instructions and will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements, if applicable. All other staff are expected to safely work from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.