Vaccinated shoppers and workers can ditch their masks at Walmart, Target and Home Depot, except where local laws require masks in stores.
At Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens and Macy’s, vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks unless there are local mandates. But all employees will still need to mask up.
Gap, Ulta and others, though, have not loosened their policies and are still requiring all of their customers and workers to wear masks.
A patchwork system of mask policies has emerged at large retail chains in the United States in the wake of CDC guidance last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in health care settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments mandate masks.
Retailers are moving quickly to adapt to the latest federal guidance, but industry leaders and unions say it’s created confusion for stores, workers and customers over how to approach mask policies.
“It’s a real hodgepodge, and it’s confusing for an individual to know whether they should or should not be wearing a mask depending on which store they walk into and for businesses to decide what’s the best decision,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It’s all taking place in this overall transition period here in the United States as we get more and more vaccines out there.”
This confusion comes after a particularly tough year for retail workers across the country. Mask-wearing at stores has been a polarizing issue, and many workers have struggled to deal with shoppers who refuse to wear masks. The new CDC guidance makes it even tougher to enforce mask requirements at stores that have kept them. And at ones that haven’t, there’s no way to tell if customers coming in are vaccinated.
Making matters more complicated for retailers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the federal agency tasked with regulating safety standards at workplaces, has not changed its recommendations that retail workers wear masks on the job.
“OSHA is reviewing the recent CDC guidance,” the agency said on its website, and advised employers to follow the new CDC guidance to create “measures appropriate to protect fully vaccinated workers.”
David French, senior vice president of government relations at the National Retail Federation, which represents large retail chains, said that some stores are still requiring workers to mask up because “many customers prefer to see everybody masked” when they shop.
Retailers want to set uniform standards across their stores on mask wearing, he said, but they also must adhere to local regulations.
Ten states still have statewide mask mandates in place, according to Kaiser. Twenty-seven states had mask mandates prior to the updated CDC guidance last Thursday.
“When there’s a patchwork system, a protocol in one city might be different from the protocol in a neighboring city. And that gets confusing,” said French.
