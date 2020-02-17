Plaintiff in the stop and frisk case David Ourlicht, seated left, is comforted by Merault Almonar, standing at right, father of plaintiff Devin Almonar, standing center, during a news conference at the Center for Constitutional Rights, in New York after U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin ruled that the New York Police Department deliberately violated the civil rights of tens of thousands of New Yorkers with its contentious stop-and-frisk policy. Standing at left is plaintiff Leroy Downes while attorney Jenn Borchetta listens, seated right. — AP FILE PHOTO/RICHARD DREW