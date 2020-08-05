AURORA, Colo. — Police issued an apology early this week over an incident in which officers drew guns on a woman and four children after they mistook her vehicle for one that had been stolen.
Brittney Gilliam was traveling with her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister and 14- and 17-year-old nieces on Sunday when police stopped their vehicle. Gilliam said she and two passengers — her sister and 17-year-old niece — were handcuffed while police verified that the car Gilliam was driving was not stolen.
A Facebook video shows the children on the ground in a parking lot, surrounded by police. They can be heard crying in the video. Onlookers try to intervene and question police about pulling their guns on the Gilliam and young girls, all who are Black.
Jennifer Wurtz, who shot the video, said on camera that the police drew guns as they approached the car, The Associated Press reported.
The incident comes amid a nationwide reckoning over police treatment of Blacks, spurred partly by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Aurora police also have been under scrutiny for the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who suffered a heart attack after police detained him.
“I have called (Gilliam’s) family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday’s events,” Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said Monday.
“I have reached out to our victim advocates so we can offer age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover,” said Wilson, who became the first woman to head the department after holding an interim title in January.
In an interview with CNN, Gilliam said she was taking the girls to get their nails done before the police encounter. Her niece had just gotten back in the parked vehicle after checking to see whether the nail salon was open. That is when Aurora police pulled up behind her vehicle with guns drawn and yelled for them to put their hands out of the window and to get out of the car.
They got out of the vehicle and were told to lie face down on the ground. Police then handcuffed Gilliam, her sister and niece. Officers initially would not tell her why they were being detained, Gilliam recalled.
Aurora police then said her vehicle was reported as stolen. Gilliam explained it had been stolen in February, but that situation was cleared up. She then offered to show the vehicle’s registration and insurance paperwork, she said.
Gilliam said she asked why the young relatives were being handcuffed and was told that it was police practice when children were hostile.
“If you wanted to place me in handcuffs at that point, I would have gladly agreed to that because you had a job to do and you did it under the right protocol, but you pointed a gun at four kids and then you proceeded to start handcuffing the kids,” Gilliam said.
Gilliam said police later told her about the mix-up.
Wilson said in a statement that drawing weapons is in the department’s policy when police believe a car has been stolen.
“We have been training our officers that when they contact a suspected stolen car, they should do what is called a high-risk stop. This involves drawing their weapons and ordering all occupants to exit the car and lie prone on the ground. But we must allow our officers to have discretion and to deviate from this process when different scenarios present themselves,” Wilson said. “I have already directed my team to look at new practices and training.”
Minutes after the stop, officers realized the Gilliam’s vehicle was not stolen. The information they received was for another vehicle with the same plate information but from a different state, according to a statement from the police department.
A motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana was the vehicle reported as stolen on Sunday, The AP reported.
“The confusion may have been due, in part, to the fact that the stopped car was reported stolen earlier in the year,” the statement said. “After realizing the mistake, officers immediately unhandcuffed everyone involved, explained what happened and apologized.”
An internal investigation has been opened, according to the statement.
This the latest controversy involving the Aurora Police Department, which is under investigation over the in-custody death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by three white officers as he walked home from a convenience store.
McClain was placed in a chokehold and briefly lost consciousness. When paramedics arrived, they administered the drug ketamine to sedate him, according to a police report.
McClain suffered a heart attack while in an ambulance and was declared brain dead at a hospital three days later, the district attorney said in a letter.
The police department fired the three officers involved. Colorado’s health department has launched an investigation into the paramedics’ use of the sedative ketamine.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
