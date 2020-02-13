Steven B. Wilson, a former corrections officer, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was 65.
He was born on July 26, 1954 to the late Isaiah and Hannah Wilson.
He was educated in the Catholic school system. He attended St. Therese Catholic School and was baptized on Oct. 13, 1961 at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Church. He graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1972. Years later, he married Victoria Lee.
Early on, Wilson showed an aptitude for music and excelled at playing the drums. He partnered with a couple of friends that shared his same passion for music and they called themselves the Menders LTD and Crusaders.
Although he wore many hats throughout his history of employment, Wilson worked as a corrections officer for the Philadelphia Prison System, a construction worker for American General Construction, a truck driver and mechanic.
He gave himself the nickname "Woo-Woo." Wilson loved people and he was an excellent father to his children, brother to his siblings, uncle to his nieces and nephews and pop pop to his grandchildren, his family said.
His hobbies included building model cars and airplanes, doing crossword puzzles, fixing cars and spending time with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Joan Fuller and companion and son’s mother, Gwendolyn Jones.
He is survived by: his children, Shalonda and Steven; a daughter he raised as his own, Arinka Jones; grandchildren, La-Tajah, Sumira, Biseema, Sincene, Tali, Kevin and Kaiden; great-granddaughter, Nani; sister, Deborah; brothers, Bruce and Albert and other relatives and friends.
Services were held Feb. 8 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave. Burial was private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.