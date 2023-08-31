news-puc090123

Utility regulation industry insider Kim Barrow was named commissioner of Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday. — Submitted photo

 Johann Calhoun Tribune News Editor

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission revealed on Thursday its newest commissioner in Kim Barrow, who was nominated by Gov. Josh Shapiro and supported by the Pennsylvania Senate.

Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, who is the outgoing chairman for the commission, had nothing but praise for Barrow after the announcement.

