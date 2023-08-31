The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission revealed on Thursday its newest commissioner in Kim Barrow, who was nominated by Gov. Josh Shapiro and supported by the Pennsylvania Senate.
Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, who is the outgoing chairman for the commission, had nothing but praise for Barrow after the announcement.
“Kim Barrow’s dedication and commitment to the goals and mission of the Commission will benefit the Commission and the people of this Commonwealth.”
Barrow’s selection was unanimously approved by the Pennsylvania Senate, following unanimous recommendations Wednesday by the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee. Barrow is scheduled to be sworn in during a private ceremony in Harrisburg.
Before her appointment, Barrow has been involved in the utility regulation industry for more than 20 years.
In written testimony submitted to the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee, Commissioner Barrow said, “The mission of the PUC is to balance the needs of consumers and utilities. Achieving that balance between the needs of consumers and utilities is difficult, but as a veteran PUC employee, as an attorney and as a mother, I am up to that challenge of balancing important competing interests. I already do that every day.”
In her testimony, Barrow cited her “dual priorities, affordability and reliability, these two priorities are what matter to rate paying customers, and I will keep my focus on them.”
Most recently she served as chief of staff for Dutrieuille since 2013. In her responsibility in the chairman’s office, she provided advice regarding the legal and policy implications of electric, gas, water and transportation matters pending before the commission; evaluated the impact of state and federal legislation on ratepayers, utility operations, and commission functions; and communicated with consumers, utility executives and government officials regarding the commission’s role and initiatives.
From 2008 to 2013, Barrow served as chief of staff in the Office of Commissioner Wayne E. Gardner, where she authored statements of policy for the commissioner.
Starting as a staff attorney at the commission in 2001, Barrow spent several years practicing administrative regulatory law, according to the commission’s press release. In this role, Barrow prepared reports, final orders and statutory interpretations; drafted recommendations to the Commission consistent with statutory law and applicable precedents; and investigated appeals of Administrative Law Judge decisions to advise the Commission regarding resolution. She served as legal counsel to the Pennsylvania Telecommunications Relay Service Board, made up of people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and/or have speech and language disorders.
Prior to her career at the Commission, Barrow spent time working as a Law Clerk for the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board in Harrisburg.
Barrow is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Spanish. She received her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.
"I have no doubt that her depth of knowledge on utility issues will prove to be beneficial in the years to come,” Dutrieuille said in Thursday’s press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.