House Minority Whip Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) has COVID-19.

Harris is House Democrats’ second-in-command. Without giving a date, Harris, who represents the 186th Legislative District, said he was exposed to the coronavirus from a constituent. When informed about the potential exposure, he immediately quarantined and tested positive.

The House Human Resources Office, through contact tracing with House staff, has found no potential exposure to anyone in the Capitol.

“Thus far, I feel blessed and fortunate to be in good health and good spirits,” Harris said in a statement.

He encouraged everyone to follow safety guidelines, including mask wearing, and said he planned to work remotely until he was COVID-free.

Harris said he recently became aware of his situation.

"Last week, I was made aware that I was in close contact with a member of my community who began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after our contact," Harris said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, I immediately went into self-isolation and scheduled my own COVID-19 test. Subsequently, my exposure has resulted in a positive test result.

"Working in collaboration with our Human Resources Department in Harrisburg, I an say that there has been no potential exposure to the Capitol complex. Thus far, I feel blessed and fortunate to be in good health and good spirits.

"I will be following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and my primary care physician. As the virus spreads throughout our communities at an alarming rate, I encourage everyone to follow the mitigation efforts put forth by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and continue being diligent with mask wearing, washing our hands and practicing social distancing. As the House returns to session, I will be working remotely from home.

"I please ask you to keep me, and all those fighting this virus, in your prayers."

Harris is the fourth member of the General Assembly to be confirmed positive for COVID-19, and the third member of the House to test positive.